Advertisement

UFC free fight: Islam Makhachev knocks out Alexander Volkanovski with vicious head-kick

mma junkie staff
·13 min read

Islam Makhachev left no doubt in his rematch with Alexander Volkanovski.

The UFC lightweight champion, who had defeated Volkanovski in a close unanimous decision win in February 2023, viciously knocked out Volkanovski in their rematch back in October to put an end to what many thought could become a rivalry series. It was a quick night for Makhachev, as he needed less than two of the scheduled five rounds to defend his title.

You can watch Makhachev’s second title defense in the video above.

Makhachev (25-1 MMA, 14-1 UFC) returns to the octagon to defend his lightweight title against veteran Dustin Poirier (30-8 MMA, 22-7 UFC) in the main event of UFC 302. The card goes down this Saturday at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

For more on the cards, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 302.

Megan Olivi UFC 302 Weigh-in

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Megan Olivi speaks during the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in at…

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Megan Olivi speaks during the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in at Prudential Center on May 31, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

more

Share this

image

gallery

Alex Pereira UFC 302 ceremonial weigh-ins

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Alex Pereira motions to the crowd before the UFC 302…

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Alex Pereira motions to the crowd before the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in at Prudential Center on May 31, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

more

Share this

image

gallery

Dana White UFC 302 ceremonial weigh-ins

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Dana White motions to the crows during the UFC 302…

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Dana White motions to the crows during the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in at Prudential Center on May 31, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

more

Share this

image

gallery

Joe Rogan UFC 302 ceremonial weigh-ins

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Joe Rogan speaks during the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in at…

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Joe Rogan speaks during the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in at Prudential Center on May 31, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

more

Share this

image

gallery

UFC 302 Weigh-in

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Fans jeer during the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in at Prudential…

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Fans jeer during the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in at Prudential Center on May 31, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

more

Share this

image

gallery

mitch-raposo-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

andre-lima-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins-3

Share this

image

gallery

andre-lima-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins-2

Share this

image

gallery

andre-lima-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

mitch-raposo-andre-lima-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

mitch-raposo-andre-lima-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins-2

Share this

image

gallery

Joselyne Edwards UFC 302 ceremonial weigh-ins

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Joselyne Edwards weighs in during the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in…

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Joselyne Edwards weighs in during the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in at Prudential Center on May 31, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

more

Share this

image

gallery

ailin-perez-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

ailin-perez-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins-2

Share this

image

gallery

ailin-perez-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins-4

Share this

image

gallery

ailin-perez-vs-joselyne-edwards-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

ailin-perez-vs-joselyne-edwards-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins-2

Share this

image

gallery

ailin-perez-vs-joselyne-edwards-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins-3

Share this

image

gallery

ailin-perez-vs-joselyne-edwards-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins-4

Share this

image

gallery

ailin-perez-vs-joselyne-edwards-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins-5

Share this

image

gallery

ailin-perez-vs-joselyne-edwards-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins-6

Share this

image

gallery

ailin-perez-vs-joselyne-edwards-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins-7

Share this

image

gallery

ailin-perez-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins-3

Share this

image

gallery

ailin-perez-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins-7

Share this

image

gallery

ailin-perez-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins-8

Share this

image

gallery

bassil-hafez-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

mickey-gall-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

mickey-gall-bassil-hafez-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

mickey-gall-bassil-hafez-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins-2

Share this

image

gallery

phil-rowe-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

phil-rowe-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins-2

Share this

image

gallery

jake-matthews-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

red-de-la cruz-sean-shelby-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

phil-rowe-vs-jake-matthews-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

phil-rowe-vs-jake-matthews-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins-2

Share this

image

gallery

joe-rogan--ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

dana-white-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

grant-dawson-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

joe-solecki-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

bud-light-commercial-guy-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

Blank 1000 x 666 (3)

Share this

image

gallery

sean-shelby-hunter-campbell-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

Alexandr Romanov UFC 302 ceremonial weigh-ins

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Alexandr Romanov weighs in during the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in…

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Alexandr Romanov weighs in during the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in at Prudential Center on May 31, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

more

Share this

image

gallery

jailton-almeida-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins-2

Share this

image

gallery

jailton-almeida-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

jailton-almeida-vs-alexandr-romanov-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

jailton-almeida-vs-alexandr-romanov-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins-2

Share this

image

gallery

roman-kopylov-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

cesar-almeida-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

cesar-almeida-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins-2

Share this

image

gallery

cesar-almeida-vs-roman-kopylov-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

elizeu-zaleski-dos-santos-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

randy-brown-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

randy-brown-vs-elizeu-zaleski-dos-santos-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

alex-morono-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

alex-morono-sayif-saud-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

sayif-saud-alex-morono-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

niko-price-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

niko-price-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins-2

Share this

image

gallery

niko-price-vs-alex-morono-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

michal-oleksiejczuk-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins_b5dd9a

Share this

image

gallery

kevin-holland-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

kevin-holland-vsmichal-oleksiejczuk-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

kevin-holland-michal-oleksiejczuk-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins-2

Share this

image

gallery

kevin-holland-michal-oleksiejczuk-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins-3

Share this

image

gallery

dana-white-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins-3

Share this

image

gallery

Paulo Costa UFC 302 ceremonial weigh-ins

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Paulo Costa is introduced during the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in…

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Paulo Costa is introduced during the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in at Prudential Center on May 31, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

more

Share this

image

gallery

paulo-costa-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

Sean Strickland UFC 302 ceremonial weigh-ins

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Sean Strickland is introduced during the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in…

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Sean Strickland is introduced during the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in at Prudential Center on May 31, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

more

Share this

image

gallery

sean-strickland-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

sean-strickland-vs-paulo-costa-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

dustin-poirier-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

islam-makhachev-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

islam-makhachev-vs-dustin-poirier-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

islam-makhachev-vs-dustin-poirier-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins-2

Share this

image

gallery

islam-makhachev-vs-dustin-poirier-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins-3

Share this

image

gallery

islam-makhachev-vs-dustin-poirier-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins-4

Share this

image

gallery

joe-rogan-dustin-poirier-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins-2

Share this

image

gallery

islam makhachev-joe-rogan-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Share this

image

gallery

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie