UFC free fight: Islam Makhachev knocks out Alexander Volkanovski with vicious head-kick
Islam Makhachev left no doubt in his rematch with Alexander Volkanovski.
The UFC lightweight champion, who had defeated Volkanovski in a close unanimous decision win in February 2023, viciously knocked out Volkanovski in their rematch back in October to put an end to what many thought could become a rivalry series. It was a quick night for Makhachev, as he needed less than two of the scheduled five rounds to defend his title.
You can watch Makhachev’s second title defense in the video above.
Makhachev (25-1 MMA, 14-1 UFC) returns to the octagon to defend his lightweight title against veteran Dustin Poirier (30-8 MMA, 22-7 UFC) in the main event of UFC 302. The card goes down this Saturday at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
For more on the cards, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 302.
