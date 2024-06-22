UFC free fight: Ikram Aliskerov lands flying knee, stops Warlley Alves in violent TKO win

Ikram Aliskerov is a dangerous man.

Last October at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, Aliskerov viciously stopped veteran Warlley Alves. The win stands as his most recent performance and arguably one of his most violent. After hurting the Brazilian with a jab, Aliskerov landed a flying knee and several punches to close the show.

You can watch Aliskerov’s first-round TKO win over Alves in the video above.

Aliskerov (15-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC) returns to the octagon this Saturday in the main event of UFC on ABC 6, which takes place Saturday at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He takes on former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (25-7 MMA, 16-5 UFC) on short notice.

