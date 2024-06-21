UFC free fight: Ikram Aliskerov flattens Phil Hawes in brutal UFC debut win

Ikram Aliskerov’s UFC debut couldn’t have gone any better.

The UFC middleweight was matched up with veteran Phil Hawes in his first fight with the promotion in May 2023. Although given a tough matchup to start his UFC career, Aliskerov only needed a little over two minutes to put away Hawes in brutal fashion.

You can watch Aliskerov’s UFC debut win in the video above.

Aliskerov (15-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC) returns to the octagon this Saturday in the main event of UFC on ABC 6, which takes place Saturday at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He takes on former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (25-7 MMA, 16-5 UFC) on short notice.

