UFC free fight: Dustin Poirier mauls Eddie Alvarez in vicious TKO win

Dustin Poirier sure knows the art of war, and it’s been demonstrated in numerous fights.

One of those fights was his rematch with former UFC and Bellator champion Eddie Alvarez back in July 2018. After having fought top a no contest due to an illegal knee from Alvarez the year prior, the two brawlers rematched in a highly anticipated bout in the main event of UFC on Fox 30. That night, Poirier and Alvarez brawled it out, but in the end, Poirier’s offense was too much for Alvarez and was stopped in the second.

You can watch Poirier’s wild TKO win in the video above.

Poirier (30-8 MMA, 22-7 UFC) returns to the octagon on to challenge UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (25-1 MMA, 14-1 UFC) in the main event of UFC 302 on June 1 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

