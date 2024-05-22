UFC free fight: Dustin Poirier stops Benoit Saint-Denis in vintage, savage performance

Dustin Poirier turned back the clock big time in his last outing.

The long-time UFC lightweight contender put up up-and-comer Benoit Saint-Denis in brutal fashion earlier this year in the co-main event of UFC 299 in Miami. Poirier, who was coming off a knockout loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2023, got the much-needed win, dropping Saint-Denis with a right hook and then finishing with ground-and-pound.

Watch Poirier’s stoppage win in the video above.

Poirier (30-8 MMA, 22-7 UFC) returns to the octagon on to challenge UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (25-1 MMA, 14-1 UFC) in the main event of UFC 302 on June 1 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

