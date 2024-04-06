UFC free fight: Chris Curtis puts out Joaquin Buckley in brutal KO finish

LAS VEGAS – Chris Curtis has proven he has stopping power.

Back at UFC 282 in 2022, Curtis (31-10 MMA, 5-2 UFC) reminded fans of the danger he poses when he took on knockout artist Joaquin Buckley. “The Action Man” put the lights out on Buckley as he dropped him with a brutal left hand in the second round of their contest and then followed up with a few extra shots to secure the win. It was a brutal finish that got Curtis a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

You can watch Curtis’ most recent KO win in the video above.

Curtis returns to the octagon this Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night 240, which takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. He takes on Brendan Allen in a rematch that stems from a 2021 meeting that ended with Curtis stopping Allen (23-5 MMA, 11-2 UFC) by TKO in the second round.

