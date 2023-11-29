UFC free fight: Arman Tsarukyan stops Joaquim Silva in dominant TKO win

Arman Tsarukyan is a problem in the UFC’s lightweight division.

The 27-year-old fighter has built quite the resume in recent years, defeating and dominating quality talent in the division. One of those impressive wins came this past June. Tsarukyan faced Brazil’s Joaquim Silva, dominating him and then eventually scoring a third-round TKO.

You can watch Tsarukyan’s dominant win in the video above.

Tsarukyan (20-3 MMA, 7-2 UFC) returns to the cage this Saturday in the main event of UFC on ESPN 52, which takes place at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. He takes on Beneil Dariush (22-5-1 MMA, 16-5-1 UFC) in a key lightweight bout. The main card airs on ESPN following prelims on ESPN+.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 52.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie