UFC free fight: Alex Perez snaps skid with brutal KO of Matheus Nicolau

Alex Perez reminded the world in his last outing that he’s still one of the world’s best at 125 pounds.

On a three-fight win streak and winless since 2020, Perez shocked many when he viciously knocked out top contender Matheus Nicolau in the main event of UFC on ESPN 55 in April. Perez connected with a right hand on the chin that sent the Brazilian straight to the canvas in the second round of their contest.

Perez (25-8 MMA, 7-4 UFC) returns this Saturday in his third fight of 2024. He takes on rising Japanese contender Tatsuro Taira (15-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) in the headliner of UFC on ESPN 58, which goes down at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

