UFC free fight: Alex Perez scores nasty leg-kick TKO win over Jussier Formiga

Alex Perez can kick, that’s for sure.

The UFC flyweight veteran put his kicking game on full display when he faced Brazil’s Jussier Formiga back at UFC 250 in 2020. Perez just needed one round and several kicks to the leg to put away Formiga in brutal fashion. Perez repeatedly kicked Formiga’s legs until he could no longer stand, forcing the referee to stop the fight for a TKO ruling.

You can watch Perez’ Performance of the Night win in the video above.

Perez (24-8 MMA, 6-4 UFC) returns to the cage this Saturday in the main event of UFC on ESPN 55, which goes down at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. He takes on flyweight contender Matheus Nicolau (19-4-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC).

