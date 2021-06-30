UFC fighter pay critic Jake Paul donates to Sarah Alpar after GoFundMe launched

While his journey from social media influencer to boxing star evolves, Jake Paul continues to be an outspoken advocate for UFC fighter pay.

On Wednesday, Paul went one step further than simply criticizing the UFC and president Dana White. Paul put his money where his mouth is by donating $5,000 to women’s flyweight fighter Sarah Alpar, who recently started a GoFundMe to pay off UFC training camp fees and living expenses.

Paul announced the donation in a tweet that read, “SMH… Imagine a rookie in the NBA had to start a GoFundMe to play..

“I let Sarah @TOOSWEET_Alpar know she has my support and contribution

“It’s my honor and privilege to help fellow fighters in anyway I can.”

Paul also left the note, “Keep training hard Sarah, sending you positive energy for your camp!!!,” along with his $5,000 donation.

According to the GoFundMe page, Alpar (9-5 MMA, 0-1 UFC) launched the fundraiser Friday in an effort to train full time. The donations would pay for food, supplements, training, living expenses, gym fees, doctor fees, and more. A Dec. 1, 2021 goal has been set at $30,000 with $8,100 raised after Paul’s donation.

Paul, 24, is currently scheduled to face former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a boxing match Aug. 28. During his professional tenure in combat sports, Paul has openly criticized UFC fighter pay on numerous occasions while also calling out some of the promotion’s biggest stars.

Alpar, 30, is a former LFA women’s bantamweight champion who signed with the promotion after a Dana White’s Contender Series win in August 2019. She made her UFC debut in September 2020 when she was finished by Jessica-Rose Clark. Alpar is currently scheduled to fight Erin Blanchfield on Sept. 18.

