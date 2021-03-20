UFC fighter Julija Stoliarenko collapses at weigh-in before fight cancelled

Julija Stoliarenko on the weigh-in scales (Getty)

UFC fighter Julija Stoliarenko collapsed twice during the weigh-in for her fight against Julia Avila, which has now been cancelled.

Stoliarenko had to cut her weight down to 135 pounds for the fight, and she reportedly did not arrive at the scale until there was 15 minutes left in her official weigh-in window.

The 27-year-old was visibly unsteady when on the stage and stumbled backwards before collapsing, with medical personnel attending to her within seconds.

After recovering enough to take an official weight, Stoliarenko collapsed a second time as she tried to leave the stage. She sat up and drank fluids but was wheeled out of the weigh-in on a gurney.

The UFC had confirmed that the fight against Avila in Las Vegas has been cancelled due to “weight cut issues with Stoliarenko”.

The Lithuanian stated on social media that while the situation looked “terrible”, she is ready to fight and was simply dehydrated.

Julija Stoliarenko just fainted on the scale #UFCVegas22 pic.twitter.com/3PjNMUGxFf — The Schmo (@TheSchmo312) March 19, 2021

“The problem was not my weight cut. It was actually one of my easiest weight cuts in my career. The main issue I think was that I made weight too early.

“The weigh-ins start at 9am and I was already on weight at 5am. It was just too long of a time on weight. You cannot be on this weight for too long because you’re already at the limit of your dehydration.

“I know that I can fight. It just happened that the athletic commission did not clear me for a fight because we are taking care of the fighters. That situation looked terrible.”