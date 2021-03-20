UFC fighter Julija Stoliarenko collapses at weigh-in before fight cancelled

Andrew Gamble
·1 min read
Julija Stoliarenko on the weigh-in scales (Getty)
Julija Stoliarenko on the weigh-in scales (Getty)

UFC fighter Julija Stoliarenko collapsed twice during the weigh-in for her fight against Julia Avila, which has now been cancelled.

Stoliarenko had to cut her weight down to 135 pounds for the fight, and she reportedly did not arrive at the scale until there was 15 minutes left in her official weigh-in window.

The 27-year-old was visibly unsteady when on the stage and stumbled backwards before collapsing, with medical personnel attending to her within seconds.

After recovering enough to take an official weight, Stoliarenko collapsed a second time as she tried to leave the stage. She sat up and drank fluids but was wheeled out of the weigh-in on a gurney.

The UFC had confirmed that the fight against Avila in Las Vegas has been cancelled due to “weight cut issues with Stoliarenko”.

The Lithuanian stated on social media that while the situation looked “terrible”, she is ready to fight and was simply dehydrated.

“The problem was not my weight cut. It was actually one of my easiest weight cuts in my career. The main issue I think was that I made weight too early.

“The weigh-ins start at 9am and I was already on weight at 5am. It was just too long of a time on weight. You cannot be on this weight for too long because you’re already at the limit of your dehydration.

“I know that I can fight. It just happened that the athletic commission did not clear me for a fight because we are taking care of the fighters. That situation looked terrible.”

    The UFC Vegas 22 weigh-in results are in and the card is set, but not without a particularly scary moment. Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland easily made weight for their main event, but undercard fighter Julija Stoliarenko fainted twice before being carted off on a stretcher. Brunson weighed in at 186 pounds for the UFC Vegas 22 middleweight headliner, while Holland tipped the scale at just 183 pounds. With Brunson sitting at no. 7 in the UFC middleweight rankings and Holland at no. 10, this is a bout that could have some serious implications for the middleweight title picture. Julija Stoliarenko faints twice at UFC Vegas 22 weigh-in Unfortunately, Julija Stoliarenko and Julia Avila will not fight as planned, after Stoliarenko was pulled from the card after medical issues related to her weight cut. It was a scary moment when Stoliarenko stepped on the scale, began to sway, and then eventually stepped back and fell to the floor. After a few moments to recover, Stoliarenko was allowed back on the scale, where she weighed 135.5 pounds before against fainting. Only this time, she appeared to briefly lose consciousness. She was then removed from the room on a stretcher with her bout obviously canceled. Jesse Strader fails to make weight for UFC Vegas 22 bout The lone fighter to miss weight was Jesse Strader, who is slated to meet Montel Jackson in a bantamweight preliminary bout. Jackson made weight at 136 pounds, but Strader missed the mark, weighing 137.5 pounds. Jackson agreed to keep the fight intact, but Strader will have to foreit 20-percent of his fight purse to Jackson. Dana White: Khabib Nurmagomedov is officially retired UFC Vegas 22 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 22 Main Card (10pm ET on ESPN & ESPN+) Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Derek Brunson (186) vs Kevin Holland (183)Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Gregor Gillespie (155.5) vs Brad Riddell (155.5)Strawweight Bout: Cheyanne Buys (116) vs Montserrat Canejo (115)Bantamweight Bout: Adrian Yanez (135) vs Gustavo Lopez (136)Welterweight Bout: Song Kenan (171) vs Max Griffin (170.5)Heavyweight Bout: Tai Tuivasa (264.5) vs Harry Hunsucker (249) UFC Vegas 22 Prelims (7:30pm ET on ESPN2 & ESPN+) Women's Bantamweight Bout: Marion Reneau (136) vs Macy Chiasson (136)Lightweight Bout: Leonardo Santos (155.5) vs Grant Dawson (156)Middleweight Bout: Trevin Giles (185.5) vs Roman Dolidze (185)Bantamweight Bout: Montel Jackson (136) vs Jesse Strader (137.5)*Flyweight Bout: Bruno Silva (126) vs JP Buys (126)Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Julia Avila (135.5) vs Julija Stoliarenko (135.5)** Derek Brunson vs. Kevin Holland official weigh-in highlight | UFC Vegas 22 Julija Stoliarenko faints twice at UFC on ESPN 21 weigh-ins (Video courtesy of MMA Junkie)

