UFC fighter Jeff Molina comes out as bisexual after intimate video leaks

Jeff Molina is 3-0 as a UFC fighter. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

UFC flyweight Jeff Molina has come out as bisexual after the leak of an intimate video, with the awful circumstances making him the first male UFC fighter to publicly identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Molina released a lengthy statement through Twitter on Friday after the video circulated on social media, beginning it with "Welp.. this f***ing sucks, TLDR: im bi." He went on to say he didn't want to come out due to homophobia in the UFC fan base and wanting to be known for his work in the Octagon.

The statement ends with Molina calling the person who leaked the video an "awful disturbed person" and expressing gratitude for the support he has received.

Molina currently holds a record of 11-2 with a 3-0 record in the UFC after joining the promotion with a win in Dana White's Contender Series 30. His most recent fight was a split-decision win over Zhalgas Zhumagulov in June 2022, during which he made headlines by wearing a pair of shorts with the UFC's lettering colored with a rainbow.

After that fight, Molina said he was surprised and disappointed with backlash he received from fans, calling it "f***ing ridiculous" and saying he "will support anything of a community that’s been oppressed and ostracized for some time now for something they can’t help."

His career had been on pause since that fight due a suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Molina was accused of having a "substantial" involvement in a gaming scheme involving his coach James Krause, who was allegedly working as an agent for an online sportsbook.

Jeff Molina's full statement on leaked video

Welp.. this f***ing sucks

TLDR: im bi

Not the way I wanted to do this but the chance to do it when I was ready was taken from me.

I've tried to keep my dating life private from social media. I've dated girls my whole life and suppressed feelings I had throughout high school being on the wrestling team, throughout college pursuing MMA, and even after making part of the dream happen and getting into the UFC.

I'm a pretty masculine dude and that bro-y banter and sus sense of humor has always been how I am. The thought of my buddies, teammates, and ppl I look up to looking at me different let alone treating me different for something I can't control was something I couldn't fathom. In a sport like this where a majority of the fans being the homophobic c***suckers they are I didn't see myself doing this during this part of my career. I wanted to be known for my skills and what I've dedicated the last 11 years of my life to not and not the "bi ufc fighter" that I'm sure would just be translated to "gay UFC fighter".

To the awful disturbed person that decided to post this ishh I hope it was worth it.

At the end of the day I know my character, morals, and who I am as a person. As much as I'm getting hated/s***ted on I'm getting an equal amount of support & it means a f*** ton