How to watch UFC Vegas 76: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

UFC Fight Night returns to Las Vegas this weekend for Strickland vs. Magomedov. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

It's almost time for another UFC Fight Night. This time around, for UFC Vegas 76, middleweights Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov will face off in the Octagon. This Saturday's Fight Night also features Damir Ismagulov vs. Grant Dawson, Max Griffin vs. Michael Morales and more action inside the UFC Apex. If you’re looking for ways to watch UFC: Strickland vs. Magomedov, know this: UFC Vegas 76 will air on ESPN (and stream on ESPN+) this Saturday. Don't want to miss out on the UFC action? Here’s how to watch Saturday's Fight Night, including start times, Strickland vs. Magomedov fight card details, how to stream the UFC Vegas 76 prelims, UFC predictions and more.

How to watch UFC without cable:

Most affordable way to stream UFC ESPN+ $10 at ESPN

Get live ESPN and stream ESPN+ Hulu + Live TV $70 at Hulu

Date: Saturday, July 2, 2023

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Prelims time: 4 p.m. ET

Main card time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

Where to stream UFC Fight Night this weekend

(Photo: ESPN+) ESPN+ UFC Vegas 76 will be available to stream live on ESPN+. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com. $10 at ESPN

Where to watch UFC on TV this weekend

(Photo: Hulu) Watch ESPN and get ESPN+ Hulu + Live TV For watching UFC fights, Hulu’s live TV tier is a solid option that’s not too costly. The streaming service’s live TV bundle will get you access to ABC (make sure to check your zip code to confirm eligibility), ESPN and even a subscription to ESPN+. Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. $70 at Hulu

When is the next UFC fight?

UFC returns to the UFC Apex in Vegas for Fight Night this Saturday, July 2.

What time does the UFC fight start?

This Saturday, the UFC fight kicks off with the prelims at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT), followed by the main card at 7 p.m. ET.

Who is headlining UFC this weekend?

This weekend's UFC fight features a middleweight battle between Sean Strickland (-170) and Abus Magomedov (+140). Also on Saturday's lineup is Damir Ismagulov (-115) vs. Grant Dawson (-105), Max Griffin (+200) vs. Michael Morales (-250) and Ariane Lipski (+200) vs. Melissa Gatto (-240).

Advertisement

UFC Vegas 76 full card plus UFC fight odds (subject to change)

Main card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Sean Strickland (-170) vs. Abus Magomedov (+140)

• Lightweight: Damir Ismagulov (-115) vs. Grant Dawson (-105)

• Welterweight: Max Griffin (+200) vs. Michael Morales (-250)

• Women's flyweight: Ariane Lipski (+200) vs. Melissa Gatto (-240)

• Lightweight: Ismael Bonfim (-325) vs. Benoît Saint-Denis (+255)

• Middleweight: Brunno Ferreira (-145) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (+120)

Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN+)

• Welterweight: Kevin Lee (+160) vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov (-190)

• Featherweight: Joanderson Brito (-1400) vs. Westin Wilson (+800)

• Women's featherweight: Yana Santos (+135) vs. Karol Rosa (-160)

• Lightweight: Guram Kutateladze (-600) vs. Elves Brener (+425)

• Women's flyweight: Ivana Petrovic (-220) vs. Luana Carolina (+180)

• Heavyweight: Alexandr Romanov (-130) vs. Blagoy Ivanov (+110)