UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia Livestream: How to Watch Whittaker vs. Aliskerov Live Online

Two premiere middleweight fighters duke it out as the main event during UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia. New Zealand-Australian Robert “The Reaper” Whittaker (26-7-0) faces off against Russian fighter Ikram “The Quiet Dagestani” Aliskerov (15-1-0) on Saturday, June 22.

UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia takes place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, with a start time of 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. The main card is expected to begin at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

Want to watch UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia online? This event is streaming on ESPN+ for subscribers only.

If you’re not a subscriber, an ESPN+ monthly subscription goes for $10.99 per month, or pick up an ESPN+ annual subscription for $109.99. The annual subscription is the best deal because it saves you 15% overall.

Check out the complete UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia fight card below:

Main Card, 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov (Middleweight) — Main Event

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alexander Volkov (Heavyweight)

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez (Middleweight)

Shara Magomedov vs. Antonio Trocoli (Middleweight)

Johnny Walker vs. Volkan Oezdemir (Light Heavyweight)

Prelims Card, 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jared Gordon (Lightweight)

Muhammad Naimov vs. Felipe Lima (Featherweight)

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Nicolas Dalby (Welterweight)

Kyung Ho Kang vs. Muin Gafurov (Bantamweight)

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Brendson Ribeiro (Light Heavyweight)

Xiao Long vs. Chang Ho Lee (Bantamweight) — Title Fight

Meanwhile, the prelims air on ESPN and the main card broadcasts on ABC, so the entire event is available to stream on DirecTV Stream and Fubo too. Both streaming services offer free trials — for five days and seven days, respectively — for new subscribers.

Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV, which offers a three-day free trial, come with ESPN and ABC as well. You can also get the Disney Trio — which comes with ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ — starting at just $14.99 per month.

UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia is available to stream on ESPN+, ESPN and ABC on Saturday, June 22, starting at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT, with the main card beginning at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

