History was made Saturday at Golden 1 Center. UFC Fight Night Sacramento now holds the record for the shortest amount of combined fight time in a main and co-main event.

#UFCSacramento now holds the record for shortest amount of combined fight time in a main and co-main event in UFC history at 6️⃣2️⃣ seconds!



Can you guess what the previous record was? And what event? pic.twitter.com/QMDHhPDJvU



— UFC (@ufc) July 14, 2019

But only one of those winners, Urijah Faber, earned a $50,000 bonus. Four fighters -- Faber, Josh Emmett, Andre Fili and Jonathan Martinez -- received the $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus. Germaine de Randamie, who handed Aspen Ladd her first loss with a 16-second knockout, did not receive the bonus.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Faber came out of retirement and put on a show for the home crowd. "The California Kid" knocked out Ricky Simon in 46 seconds, and quickly went home to celebrate with his daughter, Cali.

Emmett, another member of Team Alpha Male fighting out of Sacramento, gave the crowd plenty to cheer about before Faber entered the octagon. The 34-year-old caught Mirsad Bektic with a right jab and knocked him out in the final minute of the first round.

Story continues

Fili was the feel-good story of the night. Another Team Alpha Male fighter to go home victorious had someone special watching him in the crowd. The Sacramento native's father had been in prison for 17 years, and the first time he saw his son since, Fili knocked out Sheymon Moraes in the first round.

[RELATED: UFC Fight Night Sacramento: Results, video highlights]

Martinez handed Team Alpha Male, which went 4-2 on the night, their first loss of the event. In the third round, he caught Pingyuan Liu with a violent knee to his head to knock him out.

Saturday night was jam-packed out memorable moments in Sacramento, and four fighters' bank accounts prove it.

UFC Fight Night Sacramento: Performance of the Night bonuses handed out originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area