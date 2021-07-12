UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moises best bets
Minty Bets is joined by Kevin Iole to preview UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moises on Saturday July 17.
Former NFL player Greg Hardy lasted only a minute in his latest UFC fight. Hardy took a hard left hook to the face from Tai Tuivasa a minute into the first round and went out cold in a heavyweight fight at UFC 264 in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The NFL has wanted nothing to [more]
After a nasty injury, things got even uglier on the microphone inside the cage at the conclusion of UFC 264.
The fight might have been bizarre, but Floyd is laughing all the way to the bank.
After three weeks at the top, Jon Rahm has slipped back to No. 2 in the latest edition of the Official World Golf Ranking.
Greg Hardy thinks his inexperience shined through in his UFC 264 loss to Tai Tuivasa.
Daron Sutton said he will not be part of the Angels' broadcast team for the remainder of the season, he told The Times on Sunday.
Purse and FedExCup point breakdowns for winner Lucas Glover and the rest of the players who made the cut at the John Deere Classic.
Former champion Zach Johnson was the latest to withdraw from the British Open on Monday because he tested positive for the coronavirus. Louis de Jager, one of 12 players who earned a spot at Royal St. George's through local final qualifying two weeks ago, also returned a positive COVID-19 test and withdrew. The R&A said Ryan Moore, runner-up at the John Deere Classic in Illinois, chose not to accept the exemption for the highest finisher among the top five at the PGA Tour event.
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency on Friday responded to congressional members who criticized the suspension of runner Sha’Carri Richardson from Olympic […] The post USADA responds to congressional members over Sha’Carri Richardson ban appeared first on TheGrio.
ESPYS host Anthony Mackie absolutely roasts Philadelphia 76ers star, Ben Simmons, at the show.
Rodgers scored 34 total points after making six birdies, 20 bogeys and two double bogeys over 54 holes in Lake Tahoe.
Where McGregor was once a clever, witty delight, he’s turned into an overbearing boor who doesn’t know where to draw the line.
Gary Neville called for the country to rally around Bukayo Saka after the teenager missed the crucial penalty in England’s shootout defeat against Italy. “It is heartbreaking for the boy,” said Neville on ITV. “The whole nation is going to need to cuddle him. Everybody has loved this boy for the past few weeks and they will love him in the next few weeks. He has been absolutely brilliant. “Gone are the days when we criticise players for missing a penalty. Fifteen or 20 years ago there might have
Kurt Busch is now locked into the playoff field with his win Sunday at Atlanta. Who are the other winners and losers coming out of the weekend?
Watch the UFC 264 highlights and recap from the lightweight rematch between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor from Saturday's event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 264 Bonuses: Sean O’Malley and Kris Moutinho earn an extra $75,000 for FOTN
Fulfilling a request from Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Kurt Busch, Ross Chastain moved off the bottom and blocked Kyle Busch out of the lead at Atlanta.
Rafael dos Anjos had no problem ripping into an injured Conor McGregor following his loss at UFC 264.
The Pittsburgh Pirates took Louisville catcher Henry Davis No. 1 overall in the 2021 MLB Draft. Here are the rest of the Day 1 selections.
"If you want to hire me, you'll find a reason to hire me. And if you don't want to hire me, you'll find that reason, too."
Detroit Tigers fans are unhappy with their first round pick, and took to social media to complain about it.