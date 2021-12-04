UFC Fight Night live stream and how to watch Jose Aldo vs Rob Font online and on TV tonight

UFC action resumes on Saturday after a rare two-week absence, with a Fight Night event taking place in Las Vegas.

The card at the UFC’s Apex institute will be headlined by an intriguing bantamweight bout between contenders Jose Aldo and Rob Font.

Aldo (30-7) ruled as featherweight king for 10 years until his 13-second loss to Conor McGregor in late 2015, and though he regained the belt shortly thereafter, the Brazilian dropped down to bantamweight in 2019.

Aldo, 34, is 2-2 in the division, having outpointed Pedro Munhoz and Marlon Vera in his last two fights. Meanwhile, Font (19-4) is riding a four-fight win streak, having comprehensively outpointed former champion Cody Garbrandt last time out.

The 135lbs division is stacked at the moment, so a win here for fifth-ranked Aldo or fourth-ranked Font promises nothing, but there is still a chance the winner could fight for the belt in the near future – depending on the fitness of other top bantamweights.

Here’s all you need to know about the event.

When is it?

The early preliminary card will begin at around 10.30pm GMT on Saturday 4 December.

The prelims follow at 12am GMT on Sunday morning, with the main card kicking off at 3am.

How can I watch?

The main card will air on BT Sport in the UK, with the prelim and early prelim fights shown on UFC’s Fight Pass.

Rob Font (left) during his win against Cody Garbrandt last time out (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Odds

Font: 5/7

Aldo: 13/10

Full card

Main card

Rob Font vs Jose Aldo (bantamweight)

Brad Riddell vs Rafael Fiziev (lightweight)

Clay Guida vs Leonardo Santos (lightweight)

Jimmy Crute vs Jamahal Hill (light heavyweight)

Brendan Allen vs Chris Curtis (middleweight)

Bryan Barberena vs Darian Weeks (welterweight)

Prelims

Maki Pitolo vs Dusko Todorovic (middleweight)

Manel Kape vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov (flyweight)

Jake Matthews vs Jeremiah Wells (welterweight)

Cheyanne Vlismas vs Mallory Martin (women’s strawweight)

Alonzo Menifield vs William Knight (light heavyweight)

Claudio Pelles vs Chris Gruetzemacher (lightweight)

Alex Morono vs Mickey Gall (welterweight)

Louis Smolka vs Vince Morales (bantamweight)

UFC welterweight Geoff Neal arrested on DWI and weapons charges

Former UFC title challenger Felicia Spencer retires from MMA

