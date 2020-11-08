UFC fight ends in gruesome fashion after fighter nearly has ear torn off

Ramiz Brahimaj (right) may need more than an ice pack to treat his ear. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

There have been some truly grotesque endings to MMA fights in the past, but’s hard to imagine how you top a person having their ear nearly ripped off from their head.

That was unfortunately the reality of one fight at Saturday’s UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

A bout between welterweights Max Griffin and Ramiz Brahimaj was called in the third round after referee Mark Smith noticed the state of Brahimaj’s ear after taking a hard elbow to the head. Viewers watching closely would have seen the state of Brahimaj’s ear as well.

Folks, we’re going to level with you. If you click on the video below, be prepared to see something you will be unable to forget for some time. Be prepared to see flesh that is supposed to be rigid turned into nothing more than a flap of skin.

OK, ready? Here we go:

Warning: the following video is NSFW and not for the squeamish.

Griffin rips the ear off

with a sweet elbow 👌 pic.twitter.com/F6sYLZpbBk — ☘️ MMA VISUAL ☘️ (@MMAVISUAL) November 8, 2020

Things don’t get much better in photo form, lovingly tweeted out by UFC president Dana White. Suddenly, the frequent presence of cauliflower ear in MMA makes a lot more sense.

Brahimaj’s loss is his third in his last five fights, but the first of his career by stoppage. It’s hard to imagine things getting much worse than that, but there is always a way in MMA.

