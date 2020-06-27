UFC Fight Night live blog: Follow Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker from Las Vegas

Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker’s bout in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday at UFC Apex in Las Vegas is critical in the hierarchy of the lightweight division. A former interim champion, Poirier is returning for the first time since being submitted by lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the third round at UFC 242.

Hooker moved up to No. 6 in the divisional rankings after his incredible back-and-forth victory over Paul Felder in February.

Much is at stake in the bout, both for the winner and the loser. And both men appear to be on point physically. - Kevin Iole

Refresh for latest updates and follow our live blog below.

UFC Vegas 4 main card results (LIVE now on ESPN/ESPN+)

Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker

Mike Perry vs. Mickey Gall

Maurice Greene def. Gian Villante via submission (arm triangle) at 3:44 of R3

Brendan Allen def. Kyle Daukaus via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-27)

Takashi Sato def. Jason Witt via TKO (punches) at 0:48 of R1

Julian Erosa def. Sean Woodson via submission (D'Arce) at 2:44 of R3

UFC Vegas 4 prelims full results

Khama Worthy def. Luis Peña via submission (guillotine) at 2:53 of R3

Tanner Boser def. Philipe Lins via TKO (punches) at 2:42 of R1

Kay Hansen def. Jinh Yu Frey via submission (arm bar) at 2:26 of R2

Youssef Zala def. Jordan Griffin via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

