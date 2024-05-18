UFC Fight Night 241 video: Tom Nolan rallies from knockdown, finishes Victor Martinez in jaw-dropping turnaround

For a few moments Saturday, it looked like Tom Nolan the prospect might be trending toward Tom Nolan the bust.

Then he turned the tables so quickly that Victor Martinez had to be wondering what just happened. Nolan (7-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) shut down Martinez (13-6 MMA, 0-2 UFC) with a first-round TKO, but only after he survived a knockdown and offensive onslaught from Martinez.

Nolan’s finish came at the 3:50 mark of the opening round in a lightweight fight at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas in which he was a 5-1 favorite.

Nolan got up from Martinez’s blitz and hit him with a knee – a knee he apparently predicted he would land in the days leading up to the fight. The knee buckled Martinez, and Nolan quickly pounded him out for the TKO finish.

After a Dana White’s Contender Series win in 83 seconds in August 2023, his UFC debut in January lasted just 63 seconds when Nikolas Motta took him out with a TKO. That, combined with the rough patch just before he turned things around are the fine line between prospect and bust in the sport.

Check out Nolan's finish:

