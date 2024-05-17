UFC Fight Night 241 video: Edson Barboza, Lerone Murphy make weight in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – The main event for the UFC’s latest home show is official after the headliners made weight Friday.

Ahead of UFC Fight Night 241 (ESPN+), which takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex, featherweights Edson Barboza (24-11 MMA, 18-11 UFC) and Lerone Murphy (13-0-1 MMA, 5-0-1 UFC) stepped on the scale at the official weigh-ins.

Barboza registered at 145.5 pounds, while Murphy came back at 146 pounds.

Check out the video from their trips to the scale above.

