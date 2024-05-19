UFC Fight Night 241 video: Khaos Williams clobbers Carlston Harris for ultra-violent knockout
Khaos Williams brought the violence to the UFC Fight Night 241 co-main event and left Carlston Harris semi-conscious on the canvas.
A big right hand in the pocket by Williams (15-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) dropped Harris (19-6 MMA, 4-2 UFC), and a follow-up punch ended it at the 90-second mark of Round 1. The welterweight bout took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
A BLISTERING K.O. FOR KHAOS WILLIAMS 💥 #UFCVegas92 pic.twitter.com/nHqCvigvI7
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 19, 2024
With the win, Williams has won back-to-back fights and four of his most recent five. In defeat, Harris has a two-fight winning streak snapped.
Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 241 results include:
Khaos Williams def. Carlston Harris via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 1:30
Themba Gorimbo def. Ramiz Brahimaj via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Adrian Yanez def. Vinicius Salvador via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:47
Angela Hill def. Luana Pinheiro via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 4:12
Tom Nolan def. Victor Martinez via TKO (knee, punches) – Round 1, 3:50
Oumar Sy def. Tuco Tokkos via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:43
Melissa Gatto def. Tamires Vidal via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 0:37
Abus Magomedov def. Warlley Alves via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
Ariane Carnelossi def. Piera Rodriguez via disqualification (intentional head butt) – Round 2, 3:16
Heili Alateng def. Kleydson Rodrigues via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Vanessa Demopoulos def. Emily Ducote via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 241.