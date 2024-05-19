UFC Fight Night 241 video: Khaos Williams clobbers Carlston Harris for ultra-violent knockout

Khaos Williams brought the violence to the UFC Fight Night 241 co-main event and left Carlston Harris semi-conscious on the canvas.

A big right hand in the pocket by Williams (15-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) dropped Harris (19-6 MMA, 4-2 UFC), and a follow-up punch ended it at the 90-second mark of Round 1. The welterweight bout took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

With the win, Williams has won back-to-back fights and four of his most recent five. In defeat, Harris has a two-fight winning streak snapped.

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 241 results include:

Khaos Williams def. Carlston Harris via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 1:30

Themba Gorimbo def. Ramiz Brahimaj via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Adrian Yanez def. Vinicius Salvador via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:47

Angela Hill def. Luana Pinheiro via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 4:12

Tom Nolan def. Victor Martinez via TKO (knee, punches) – Round 1, 3:50

Oumar Sy def. Tuco Tokkos via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:43

Melissa Gatto def. Tamires Vidal via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 0:37

Abus Magomedov def. Warlley Alves via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Ariane Carnelossi def. Piera Rodriguez via disqualification (intentional head butt) – Round 2, 3:16

Heili Alateng def. Kleydson Rodrigues via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Vanessa Demopoulos def. Emily Ducote via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

