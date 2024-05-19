UFC Fight Night 241 video: Adrian Yanez mauls Vinicius Salvador in first round

Adrian Yanez reentered the win column with a bang – or a series of them – at UFC Fight Night 241 on Saturday.

In a bantamweight bout on the main card, Yanez (17-5 MMA, 6-2 UFC) finished opponent Vinicius Salvador (14-7 MMA, 0-3 UFC with punches for a stoppage at 2:47 of Round 1.

A wicked counter righthand by Yanez marked the beginning of the end for Salvador at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Though Salvador did his best to try to survive, he was unable. Salvador was still conscious at the time of the stoppage, but absorbed too many unanswered blows from Yanez in the opinion of referee Chris Tognoni.

THIS KNOCKDOWN BEFORE THE FINISH FROM ADRIAN YANEZ 😳 #UFCVegas92 pic.twitter.com/1R52do9rED — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 18, 2024

With the win, Yanez snaps a two-fight skid that included TKO defeats to Rob Font and Jonathan Martinez. Salvador loses his third fight in as many UFC tries since he signed with the promotion off Dana White’s Contender Series in August 2022.

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 241 results include:

Adrian Yanez def. Vinicius Salvador via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:47

Angela Hill def. Luana Pinheiro via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 4:12

Tom Nolan def. Victor Martinez via TKO (knee, punches) – Round 1, 3:50

Oumar Sy def. Tuco Tokkos via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:43

Melissa Gatto def. Tamires Vidal via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 0:37

Abus Magomedov def. Warlley Alves via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Ariane Carnelossi def. Piera Rodriguez via disqualification (intentional head butt) – Round 2, 3:16

Heili Alateng def. Kleydson Rodrigues via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Vanessa Demopoulos def. Emily Ducote via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

