UFC Fight Night 241 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Program total passes $26 million

LAS VEGAS – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 241 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $158,500.

The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.

UFC Fight Night 241 took place at the UFC Apex. The entire card streamed on ESPN+.

The full UFC Fight Night 241 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:

Lerone Murphy: $6,000

def. Edson Barboza: $21,000

Khaos Williams: $6,000

def. Carlston Harris: $6,000

Themba Gorimbo: $4,500

def. Ramiz Brahimaj: $4,500

Adrian Yanez: $6,000

def. Vinicius Salvador: $4,000

Angela Hill: $21,000

def. Luana Pinheiro: $4,500

Tom Nolan: $4,000

def. Victor Martinez: $4,000

Oumar Sy: $4,000

def. Tuco Tokkos: $4,000

Melissa Gatto: $4,500

def. Tamires Vidal: $4,000

Abus Magomedov: $4,500

def. Warlley Alves: $16,000

Ariane Carnelossi: $4,500

def. Piera Rodriguez: $4,500

Heili Alateng: $6,000

def. Kleydson Rodrigues: $4,500

Vanessa Demopoulos: $6,000

def. Emily Ducote: $4,500

Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2411 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,500; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $42,000 while title challengers get $32,000.

In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-30 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.

Full 2024 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:

Year-to-date total: $3,264,500

2023 total: $8,188,000

2022 total: $8,351,500

2021 total: $6,167,500

Program-to-date total: $26,001,500

