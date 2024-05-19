UFC Fight Night 241 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Program total passes $26 million
LAS VEGAS – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 241 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $158,500.
The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.
UFC Fight Night 241 took place at the UFC Apex. The entire card streamed on ESPN+.
The full UFC Fight Night 241 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:
Lerone Murphy: $6,000
def. Edson Barboza: $21,000
Khaos Williams: $6,000
def. Carlston Harris: $6,000
Themba Gorimbo: $4,500
def. Ramiz Brahimaj: $4,500
Adrian Yanez: $6,000
def. Vinicius Salvador: $4,000
Angela Hill: $21,000
def. Luana Pinheiro: $4,500
Tom Nolan: $4,000
def. Victor Martinez: $4,000
Oumar Sy: $4,000
def. Tuco Tokkos: $4,000
Melissa Gatto: $4,500
def. Tamires Vidal: $4,000
Abus Magomedov: $4,500
def. Warlley Alves: $16,000
Ariane Carnelossi: $4,500
def. Piera Rodriguez: $4,500
Heili Alateng: $6,000
def. Kleydson Rodrigues: $4,500
Vanessa Demopoulos: $6,000
def. Emily Ducote: $4,500
Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2411 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,500; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $42,000 while title challengers get $32,000.
In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-30 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.
Full 2024 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:
“UFC Fight Night 241: Barboza vs. Murphy” – $158,500
“UFC on ESPN 56: Lewis vs. Nascimento” – $186,000
“UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg” – $280,000
“UFC on ESPN 55: Nicolau vs. Perez” – $175,000
“UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill” – $460,000
“UFC Fight Night 240: Allen vs. Curtis 2” – $162,500
“UFC on ESPN 54: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot” – $173,000
“UFC on ESPN 53: Ribas vs. Namajunas” – $148,000
“UFC Fight Night 239: Tuivasa vs. Tybura” – $189,500
“UFC 299: O’Malley vs. Vera 2” – $359,000
“UFC Fight Night 237: Moreno vs. Royval 2” – $135,500
“UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria” – $243,000
“UFC Fight Night 236: Hermansson vs. Pyfer” – $236,500
“UFC Fight Night 235: Dolidze vs. Imavov” – $170,500
“UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis” – $285,500
“UFC Fight Night 234: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2” – $159,500
Year-to-date total: $3,264,500
2023 total: $8,188,000
2022 total: $8,351,500
2021 total: $6,167,500
Program-to-date total: $26,001,500
