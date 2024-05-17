UFC Fight Night 241 weigh-in faceoff highlights video, photo gallery
LAS VEGAS – UFC Fight Night 241 weigh-ins took place Friday, and the fighters came face-to-face one final time before Saturday’s event.
The weigh-ins took place at the UFC host hotel. The UFC Apex hosts Saturday’s event (ESPN+). Check out the video above to see the athletes from all 12 scheduled matchups come face-to-face, and don’t miss the photo gallery below.
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 241.
UFC Fight Night 241 - Emily Ducote
UFC Fight Night 241 - Vanessa Demopoulos 1
UFC Fight Night 241 - Vanessa Demopoulos
UFC Fight Night 241 - Demopoulos vs Ducote
UFC Fight Night 241 - Alatengheili vs Rodrigues
UFC Fight Night 241 - Rodriguez vs Carnelossi
UFC Fight Night 241 - Magomedov vs Alves
UFC Fight Night 241 - Vidal vs Gatto
UFC Fight Night 241 - Sy vs Tokkos
UFC Fight Night 241 - Martinez vs. Nolan
UFC Fight Night 241 - Pinheiro vs Hill
UFC Fight Night 241 - Yanez vs Salvador
UFC Fight Night 241 - Gorimbo vs Brahimaj
UFC Fight Night 241 - Gorimbo vs Brahimaj 1
UFC Fight Night 241 - Williams vs Harris
UFC Fight Night 241 - Lerone Murphy
UFC Fight Night 241 - Edson Barboza
UFC Fight Night 241 Edson Barboza vs Lerone Murphy
UFC Fight Night 241 Edson Barboza vs Lerone Murphy 1
