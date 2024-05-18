UFC Fight Night 241: Angela Hill taps Luana Pinheiro for first submission, most wins in division history

Angela Hill finally has a submission victory on her professional record, but that wasn’t all.

Hill (17-13 MMA, 12-13 UFC), a UFC strawweight veteran, put a nice feather in her cap at UFC FN 241 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, while also securing the most wins in the division’s history by tapping Luana Pinheiro at 4:12 of Round 2.

Hill performed well in Round 1 behind her well-known striking game, ending the round in dominant position on the mat. In the second round, Hill continued her aggressive offense, and saw an opening to jump on a guillotine attempt, wrapping up Pinheiro (11-3 MMA, 3-2UFC). Hill stuck with it, eventually rolling over into a mounted guillotine, forcing the tap.

Check out video of the finish below (via X):

ANGELA HILL LOCKS UP THE HUGE SUBMISSION WIN AT #UFCVEGAS92 👏 pic.twitter.com/NyJKTZ9A57 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 18, 2024

Hill’s finish gave her the most wins in UFC strawweight history with 11. It’s now two straight for “Overkill,” who entered on the heels of a unanimous decision win over Denise Gomes in November.

During her post-fight interview, Hill called for a female BMF title fight in a rematch with Jessica Andrade, to avenge a loss from 2017 that snapped a four-fight winning streak.

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 241 results include:

Angela Hill def. Luana Pinheiro via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 4:12

Tom Nolan def. Victor Martinez via TKO (knee, punches) – Round 1, 3:50

Oumar Sy def. Tuco Tokkos via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:43

Melissa Gatto def. Tamires Vidal via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 0:37

Abus Magomedov def. Warlley Alves via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Ariane Carnelossi def. Piera Rodriguez via disqualification (intentional head butt) – Round 2, 3:16

Heili Alateng def. Kleydson Rodrigues via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Vanessa Demopoulos def. Emily Ducote via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 241.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie