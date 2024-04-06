UFC Fight Night 240 video: Hear from each winner, guest fighters backstage

LAS VEGAS – UFC Fight Night 240 took place Saturday with 12 bouts on the lineup. We’ve got you covered with backstage winner interviews from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

You can hear from all the UFC Fight Night 240 winners by checking out their post-fight news conferences below.

Nora Cornolle def. Melissa Mullins via TKO (knee and punches) – Round 2, 3:06

Cesar Almeida def. Dylan Budka via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 2:13

Jean Matsumoto def. Dan Argueta via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 2, 4:59

Victor Hugo def. Pedro Falcao via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Germaine de Randamie vs. Norma Dumont

Lukasz Brzeski vs. Valter Walker

Court McGee vs. Alex Morono

Charlie Campbell vs. Trevor Peek

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos

Morgan Charriere vs. Chepe Mariscal

Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson

Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis

