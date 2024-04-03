UFC Fight Night 240’s Damon Jackson explains dislike toward ‘arrogant’ opponent Alexander Hernandez

LAS VEGAS – Damon Jackson’s Hall of Fame friend Donald Cerrone was once the target of Alexander Hernandez’s trash talk, which never quite sat right with the UFC featherweight.

In the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 240 at the UFC Apex, Jackson (22-6-1 MMA, 5-4-1 UFC) will have the opportunity to settle his differences with Hernandez (14-7 MMA, 6-6 UFC) in a fight that was once nearly booked outside of the UFC years ago.

Jackson became friends with Cerrone through Fortis MMA’s head coach Sayif Saud. “The Leech” did not like how Hernandez handled himself ahead of a matchup against Cerrone in 2019, when he delivered a few fiery statements during pre-fight press obligations.

“I’m actually really tight with ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone,” Jackson told reporters at Wednesday’s UFC Fight Night 240 media day. “Him and my coach, they used to be teammates, and so when he talked a lot of smack with ‘Cowboy,’ it kind of lit some fire underneath me. I was like, ‘Dude this guy’s so arrogant. He talks so much smack.’ So, ever since then I just haven’t liked him. So definitely when I got the matchup I was excited, for sure.

“… He talked a lot of smack, man. It is what it is. It wasn’t about me. I don’t take anything personally, really. I don’t really not like a whole lot of people, but I just don’t like him. I don’t know what it is, but it’s something about his face. I don’t know.”

Although Hernandez may not share in the dislike for his opponent, Jackson has found motivation to pick up a win over someone he doesn’t find likable. The fight will be the first for Jackson in 2024, which he hopes kickstarts a busy year moving forward as he aims to bounce back into the win column by stopping Hernandez.

“I’m expecting a third-round battle, but I’m looking for finish.”

