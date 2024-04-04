UFC Fight Night 240’s Alexander Hernandez: Damon Jackson’s reason for not liking me is ‘pretty homosexual’

LAS VEGAS – Alexander Hernandez doesn’t share in a dislike of his UFC Fight Night 240 opponent Damon Jackson, but finds the reasons for his aversion to be “pretty homosexual.”

Hernandez (14-7 MMA, 6-6 UFC) is days away from meeting Jackson (22-6-1 MMA, 5-4-1 UFC) in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 240 at the UFC Apex. During Wednesday’s media day, Hernandez learned that his opponent is holding a grudge against him.

“I don’t know (why), I’m pretty neutral about him myself,” Hernandez responded to a reporter.

After being told that Jackson held resentment due to the way Hernandez talked trash to Donald Cerrone in the days ahead of their 2019 bout, the 31-year-old featherweight injected sexuality into his immediate response.

“Oh, that’s pretty homosexual,” Hernandez said. “That was a long time ago. That’s like the softest sh*t of all time, dude. I promise ‘Cowboy’ doesn’t care about you. I was just drinking beers and eating hot dogs in San Antonio with ‘Cowboy’ when he made it to the Hall of Fame. So, yeah, that’s kind of silly to cry over another man’s woes.

“… That was, I don’t know, the first year I was here, maybe? Five, six years ago? That’s a wild thing to be holding on to.”

During an earlier media day interview, Jackson told reporters that he and Cerrone are close friends and the way the “arrogant” Hernandez treated him before that fight rubbed him the wrong way. He also said there was “something about his face” that he doesn’t like as well, which he has used as motivation for this fight.

Hernandez scoffed at the notion, but is ready to take care of business inside the cage.

“It seems a little bit like straw grasping,” Hernandez said. “I don’t know. I’m stoked to do him in, though. I’m really excited. …. I’m really excited to hurt Damon. So, he can be mad or be however he wants to be, but I’m going to be calculated.”

Hernandez will compete for the first time in 2024, looking to move past a unanimous decision loss to Bill Algeo in October, which was a fight he says he went into with a torn MCL. Since then, he has been focusing on recovery and was able to avoid surgery. He plans to not put himself in that sort of position again in the future.

“Sturdy, stable, feeling good,” Hernandez said, describing the status of his knee. “… I wouldn’t step back in again compromised to that extent, so I am good. I feel good.”

