UFC Fight Night 237: How to watch Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval 2, start time, Mexico City fight card, odds, more

The UFC returns to Mexico on Saturday with a former champion at the top of the lineup.

Here’s how to watch UFC Fight Night 237 with flyweight standouts in the main event and featherweight contenders in the co-feature.

Broadcast and streaming info

Brendan Fitzgerald, Laura Sanko, Michael Bisping

UFC Fight Night 237 has a main card that begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The seven-fight preliminary card streams on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET.

Main event: Brandon Moreno

Mexico’s Brandon Moreno (21-7-2 MMA, 9-4-2 UFC) finally gets to fight in front of his home fans again for the first time since September 2019. That time, his return to the UFC, was a kiss-your-sister draw with Askar Askarov. This time, Moreno will be looking to get back on track against Brandon Royval after he lost the flyweight title to Alexandre Pantoja in July 2023. The fight with Royval is a rematch, itself. Moreno knocked him out at UFC 255 in November 2020.

Main event: Brandon Royval

Brandon Royval (15-7 MMA, 5-3 UFC) is in the same boat as his opponent, Moreno: He needs to rebound from a title loss to flyweight champ Pantoja. After Pantoja beat Moreno to win the belt in July 2023, his first defense this past December was against Royval. He won a unanimous decision in a rematch from a 2021 fight that he won by submission.

Co-main event: Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez

Yair Rodriguez (18-4 MMA, 10-3 UFC) will try to get back on track at featherweight against former title challenger Brian Ortega (15-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) in the co-feature. Rodriguez submitted Josh Emmett to win the interim featherweight belt a year ago, but was knocked out by Alexander Volkanovski in their title unification bout this past July. To get back in the race, he’ll have to beat the man he topped before he tapped Rodriguez: Ortega. Their first fight was a TKO win for Rodriguez when Ortega suffered a shoulder injury in July 2022. Now 19 months later, he makes his return hoping to snap a two-fight skid.

UFC debut: Luis Rodriguez

Record: 16-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC

Opponent: Denys Bondar (19-4 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Key wins: None

Misc.: Rodriguez had a shot at the UFCC on DWCS in 2020, but lost a decision to Jerome Rivera. Now 3.5 years and a five-fight winning streak later, he gets his shot at home.

UFC Fight Night 237 main card betting odds

Sam Hughes

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Brandon Moreno -260 vs. Brandon Royval +210

Brian Ortega +140 vs. Yair Rodriguez -170

Francisco Prado +215 vs. Daniel Zellhuber -265

Raul Rosas Jr. -270 vs. Ricky Turcios +220

Sam Hughes +350 vs. Yazmin Jauregui -475

Chris Duncan +100 vs. Manuel Torres -120

UFC Fight Night 237 prelim betting odds

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Raoni Barcelos -180 vs. Jose Quinonez +150

Jesus Aguilar +120 vs. Mateus Mendonca -140

Edgar Chairez -370 vs. Daniel Lacerda +280

Claudio Puelles +180 vs. Fares Ziam -220

Denys Bondar -115 vs. Luis Rodriguez -105

Victor Altamirano +235 vs. Felipe dos Santos -290

Muhammad Naimov -295 vs. Erik Silva +240

