UFC Fight Night 237: How to watch Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval 2, start time, Mexico City fight card, odds, more
The UFC returns to Mexico on Saturday with a former champion at the top of the lineup.
Here’s how to watch UFC Fight Night 237 with flyweight standouts in the main event and featherweight contenders in the co-feature.
Broadcast and streaming info
UFC Fight Night 237 has a main card that begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The seven-fight preliminary card streams on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET.
Stay tuned this week for more broadcast details.
Main event: Brandon Moreno
Mexico’s Brandon Moreno (21-7-2 MMA, 9-4-2 UFC) finally gets to fight in front of his home fans again for the first time since September 2019. That time, his return to the UFC, was a kiss-your-sister draw with Askar Askarov. This time, Moreno will be looking to get back on track against Brandon Royval after he lost the flyweight title to Alexandre Pantoja in July 2023. The fight with Royval is a rematch, itself. Moreno knocked him out at UFC 255 in November 2020.
Main event: Brandon Royval
Brandon Royval (15-7 MMA, 5-3 UFC) is in the same boat as his opponent, Moreno: He needs to rebound from a title loss to flyweight champ Pantoja. After Pantoja beat Moreno to win the belt in July 2023, his first defense this past December was against Royval. He won a unanimous decision in a rematch from a 2021 fight that he won by submission.
Co-main event: Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez
Yair Rodriguez (18-4 MMA, 10-3 UFC) will try to get back on track at featherweight against former title challenger Brian Ortega (15-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) in the co-feature. Rodriguez submitted Josh Emmett to win the interim featherweight belt a year ago, but was knocked out by Alexander Volkanovski in their title unification bout this past July. To get back in the race, he’ll have to beat the man he topped before he tapped Rodriguez: Ortega. Their first fight was a TKO win for Rodriguez when Ortega suffered a shoulder injury in July 2022. Now 19 months later, he makes his return hoping to snap a two-fight skid.
UFC debut: Luis Rodriguez
Record: 16-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC
Opponent: Denys Bondar (19-4 MMA, 0-2 UFC)
Division: Flyweight
Key wins: None
Misc.: Rodriguez had a shot at the UFCC on DWCS in 2020, but lost a decision to Jerome Rivera. Now 3.5 years and a five-fight winning streak later, he gets his shot at home.
UFC Fight Night 237 main card betting odds
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)
Brandon Moreno -260 vs. Brandon Royval +210
Brian Ortega +140 vs. Yair Rodriguez -170
Francisco Prado +215 vs. Daniel Zellhuber -265
Raul Rosas Jr. -270 vs. Ricky Turcios +220
Sam Hughes +350 vs. Yazmin Jauregui -475
Chris Duncan +100 vs. Manuel Torres -120
UFC Fight Night 237 prelim betting odds
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
Raoni Barcelos -180 vs. Jose Quinonez +150
Jesus Aguilar +120 vs. Mateus Mendonca -140
Edgar Chairez -370 vs. Daniel Lacerda +280
Claudio Puelles +180 vs. Fares Ziam -220
Denys Bondar -115 vs. Luis Rodriguez -105
Victor Altamirano +235 vs. Felipe dos Santos -290
Muhammad Naimov -295 vs. Erik Silva +240