UFC Fight Night 237 video: Yair Rodriguez, Brian Ortega show love at final faceoff

MEXICO CITY – Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega had their final staredown ahead of their co-main event bout at UFC Fight Night 237.

As expected, the two featherweight contenders kept respectful during their faceoff. Rodriguez (18-4 MMA, 10-3 UFC) and Ortega (15-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) are set to clash in a five-round co-main event, which takes place Saturday at Mexico City Arena (ESPN+).

Rodriguez and Ortega fought back in 2022. The bout ended in a TKO win due to injury for Rodriguez, as Ortega injured his shoulder in a grappling exchange. This is Ortega’s first fight since the injury.

Check out the video above to see the staredown between Rodriguez and Ortega from the UFC ceremonial weigh-Ins.

