UFC Fight Night 237 video: Manuel Torres squeezes Chris Duncan into submission

Manuel Torres lived out a dream Saturday when he made quick work of Chris Duncan in front of his home country’s crowd.

The lightweight bout kicked off the UFC Fight Night 237 main card and sent the Mexico City Arena faithful into a frenzy when Torres (14-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC) submitted Duncan (11-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC) with a rear-naked choke at the 1:46 mark of the opening round.

Duncan clipped Torres early and put him on his back foot, but the Mexican fighter weathered the storm and grabbed a hold. From there, he worked his way to the back and ended the fight.

The win was Torres’ sixth finish in a row. After the fight, Torres called for a top-20 opponent.

Scotland’s Duncan loses for the first time in the UFC.

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 237 results include:

Manuel Torres def. Chris Duncan via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 1:46

Raoni Barcelos def. Christian Quinonez via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 2:04

Jesus Aguilar def. Mateus Mendonca via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Edgar Chairez def. Daniel Lacerda via submission ( triangle choke) – Round 1, 2:17

Fares Ziam def. Claudio Puelles via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Luis Rodriguez def. Denys Bondar via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 4:59

Felipe dos Santos def. Victor Altamirano via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Muhammad Naimov def. Erik Silva via TKO (injury) – Round 1, 0:44

