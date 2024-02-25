UFC Fight Night 237 post-event facts: Yair Rodriguez hits unprecedented career slump

The UFC’s final event of February took place Saturday with UFC Fight Night 237 at Mexico City Arena in Mexico.

A flyweight contender re-emerged in the main event, when replacement headliner Brandon Royval (16-7 MMA, 6-3 UFC) exacted revenge on former UFC champ Brandon Moreno (21-8-2 MMA, 9-4-2 UFC) with a split decision victory in their rematch from November 2020.

For more on the numbers to come out of the card, check below for MMA Junkie’s post-event facts from UFC Fight Night 237.

* * * *

Event stats

The UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payout for the event totaled $135,500.

Debuting fighters went 1-0 at the event.

Ortega, Manuel Torres, Daniel Zellhuber and Francisco Prado earned $50,000 UFC Fight Night 237 fight-night bonuses.

UFC Fight Night 237 had an announced attendance of 21,546. No live gate was announced.

Betting favorites went 9-3 on the card.

Betting favorites fell to 3-3 in UFC headliners this year.

Total fight time for the 12-bout card was 2:17:48.

Brandon Royval def. Brandon Moreno

Moreno has suffered all eight of his losses by decision.

Moreno fell to 6-3-2 since he returned to the UFC for a second stint in September 2019.

Brian Ortega def. Yair Rodriguez

Ortega (16-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC) has earned 10 of his 16 career victories by stoppage. That includes seven of his eight UFC wins.

Ortega’s seven stoppage victories in UFC featherweight competition are tied for second-most in divisional history behind Max Holloway (11).

Ortega’s four submission victories in UFC featherweight competition are tied for second-most in divisional history behind Charles Oliveira (six).

Ortega’s eight fight-night bonuses for UFC featherweight bouts are fifth-most in divisional history behind Holloway (10), Chan Sung Jung (nine), Yair Rodriguez (nine) and Cub Swanson (nine).

Yair Rodriguez (15-5 MMA, 10-4 UFC) suffered consecutive losses for the first time in his career.

Rodriguez has suffered four of his five career losses by stoppage.

Rodriguez suffered the first submission loss of his career.

Daniel Zellhuber def. Francisco Prado

Zellhuber (15-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) has earned two of his three UFC victories by decision.

Prado (12-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC) has suffered both of his career losses by decision.

Manuel Torres def. Chris Duncan

Torres (15-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC) has earned 14 of his 15 career victories by stoppage. That includes all three of his UFC wins.

Chris Duncan (11-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC) has suffered both of his career losses by stoppage.

Duncan suffered the first submission loss of his career.

Raoni Barcelos def. Cristian Quinonez

Raoni Barcelos (18-5 MMA, 7-4 UFC) has earned 11 of his 18 career victories by stoppage. That includes four of his seven UFC wins.

Cristian Quinonez (18-5 MMA, 1-2 UFC) has suffered all five of his career losses by stoppage.

Jesus Aguilar def. Mateus Mendonca

Mateus Mendonca (10-3 MMA, 0-3 UFC) has suffered three consecutive losses after starting his career 10-0.

Mendonca has suffered two of his three career losses by decision.

Edgar Chairez def. Daniel Lacerda

Edgar Chairez (11-5 MMA, 1-1 UFC) has earned all 11 of his career victories by stoppage.

Daniel Lacerda’s (11-6 MMA, 0-5 UFC) six-fight winless skid is the longest of his career. He hasn’t earned a victory since July 2021.

Lacerda has suffered all six of his career losses by stoppage.

Fares Ziam def. Claudio Puelles

Fares Ziam (15-4 MMA, 5-2 UFC) has earned all five of his UFC victories by decision.

Claudio Puelles (12-4 MMA, 5-3 UFC) has suffered two of his four career losses by decision.

Ronaldo Rodriguez def. Denys Bondar

Denys Bondar’s (14-5 MMA, 0-3 UFC) three-fight losing skid is the longest of his career. He hasn’t earned a victory since August 2020.

Bondar has suffered two of his three career stoppage losses by submission.

Felipe dos Santos def. Victor Altamirano

Victor Altamirano (12-4 MMA, 2-3 UFC) has suffered all three of his UFC losses by decision.

Muhammad Naimov def. Erik Silva

Muhammad Naimov (11-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC) has earned eight of his 11 career victories by stoppage.

Naimov has earned both of his UFC stoppage victories by TKO.

Erik Silva (9-3 MMA, 0-2 UFC) has suffered all three of his career losses by stoppage.

Silva suffered the first TKO loss of his career.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 237.

UFC research analyst and live statistics producer Michael Carroll contributed to this story. Follow him on Twitter @MJCflipdascript.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie