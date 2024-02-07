UFC Fight Night 236 commentary team set: Trio with former champs makes 2024 debut

The UFC continues its February schedule Saturday with UFC Fight Night 236, which goes down at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

As always, some marquee on-air talent will be there in “Sin City” to help guide viewers through the experience.

Details of who will work as commentators and analysts for each event have been acquired by MMA Junkie through a person with knowledge of the situation, and you can see the scheduled broadcast team below.

UFC Fight Night 236 broadcast

UFC Apex

The entire UFC Fight Night 236 card streams on ESPN+ in the U.S.

The main card lineup is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET following prelims slated to start at 4 p.m. ET.

UFC Fight Night 236 desk analysts

Alan Jouban

Veteran broadcaster Karyn Bryant serves as desk anchor and host at UFC Fight Night 236.

Former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith, as well as retired welterweight veteran Alan Jouban, join her as analysts during the card and on the post-fight show.

UFC Fight Night 236 roving reporter

Megan Olivi

Longtime UFC correspondent Megan Olivi will conduct pre- and post-fight interviews backstage with some of the athletes on the UFC Fight Night 236 card, as well as report additional real-time updates for the event.

UFC Fight Night 236 octagon announcer

Joe Martinez

Noted octagon announcer Joe Martinez will introduce the fighters before battle at UFC Fight Night 236.

UFC Fight Night 236 cageside commentators

Brendan Fitzgerald will serve as the leading man on the mic from cageside at UFC Fight Night 236.

He’ll command play-by-play and be joined in the booth by retired former two-division and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, as well as former uFC and WEC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz.

