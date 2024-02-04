UFC Fight Night 235 video: Nasty Molly McCann armbar makes Diana Belbita scream

Molly McCann’s strawweight debut was successful – and violent.

Saturday at UFC Fight Night 235, McCann (14-6 MMA, 7-5 UFC) torqued Diana Belbita’s left arm in the wrong direction for a tap at the 4:59 mark of Round 2. The bout was the featured prelim at the UFC Apex.

The armbar submission was visually and audibly gruesome. Belbita (15-9 MMA, 2-5 UFC) screamed in pain as the pressure was applied. As McCann celebrated, Belbita still struggled with her injured limb. Medical staffers rushed to support her, as did McCann after a lap around the cage.

IN THE FINAL SECONDS OF ROUND ONE! Molly McCann wins in her strawweight debut 💪 #UFCVegas85 pic.twitter.com/C5Rnz0ayRl — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 3, 2024

The bout was a rematch of an October 2019 fight, which McCann won by unanimous decision. The victory snaps a two-fight skid for McCann, while it sends Belbita into a two-fight skid.

Prior to the bout, Belbita revealed recent considerations of retirement.

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 235 results include:

Molly McCann def. Diana Belbita via submission (armbar) – Round 2, 4:59

Charles Johnson def. Azat Maksum via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Themba Gorimbo def. Pete Rodriguez via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:32

Jung Gyeong Lee def. Blake Bilder via unanimous decision (30-27 30-27, 30-27)

Luana Carolina def. Julija Stoliarenko via TKO (strikes) – Round 3, 4:52

Marquel Mederos def. Landon Quinones via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jamal Pogues def. Thomas Petersen via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

