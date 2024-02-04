UFC Fight Night 235 bonuses: Molly McCann can buy many meatballs with $50,000

The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including one to a fighter in her new weight class.

After UFC Fight Night 235, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Las Vegas. Check out the winners below.

Fight of the Night: Charles Johnson vs. Azat Maksum

Charles Johnson

Charles Johnson def. Azat Maksum via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Charles Johnson (14-6 MMA, 3-4 UFC) had a tall order in front of him to upset Azat Maksum (17-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC), who came into their flyweight bout unbeaten. But Johnson rallied after a slow first and pulled off the upset in a thriller.

Performance of the Night: Randy Brown

Randy Brown def. Muslim Salikhov via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:17

Randy Brown (18-5 MMA, 12-5 UFC) glanced a missile of a right hand off the chin of Muslim Salikhov (19-5 MMA, 6-4 UFC), and one punch later it was over. The bonus was Brown’s first since November 2019 and just his second in the UFC overall.

Performance of the Night: Molly McCann

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Molly McCann of England punches Diana Belbita of Romania in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Molly McCann def. Diana Belbita via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 4:59

Molly McCann (14-6 MMA, 7-5 UFC) had a two-fight skid at flyweight, so she set out to try something different. She went to work on her grappling, dropped to strawweight, and in perfect poetic justice submitted Diana Belbita (15-9 MMA, 2-5 UFC) with an armbar with one second left in the first round. The submission was the first of McCann’s career. The bonus was her fourth in her past four wins.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie