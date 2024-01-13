UFC Fight Night 234 video: Marcus McGhee batters Gaston Bolanos for standing TKO

LAS VEGAS – Marcus McGhee continued the hot start to his octagon tenure on Saturday when he overwhelmed Gaston Bolanos en route to a stoppage win at UFC Fight Night 234.

McGhee (9-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) put the pressure on Bolanos (7-4 MMA, 1-1 UFC) early and was utterly relentless throughout the featherweight bout at the UFC Apex, landing punches and kicks until he rocked his opponent and forced referee Mark Smith to stop it at the 3:29 mark of Round 2.

Check out the replay of McGhee’s handiwork below (via X):

Marcus McGhee with some style points on the finish ✨ #UFCVegas84 pic.twitter.com/iHJARFNOcz — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 13, 2024

McGhee was humble in the aftermath of his win, crediting his opponent and saying he’s determined to reach the top of the 135-pound division, but won’t make any callouts.

“I was blessed to get this fight with Gaston, he has a great striking pedigree,” McGhee said in his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping. “I’m a great striker too and I’m blessed to get in here and have that striking battle with him and win that game. … Whoever they send me next, that’ll be the task.”

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 234 results include:

Marcus McGhee def. Gaston Bolanos via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 3:29

Farid Basharat def. Taylor Lapilus via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jean Silva def. Westin Wilson via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:12

Nikolas Motta def. Tom Nolan via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 1:03

Joshua Van def. Felipe Bunes via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 4:31

