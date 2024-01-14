UFC Fight Night 234 results: Magomed Ankalaev floors Johnny Walker, makes case for title shot

Magomed Ankalaev made the light heavyweight title picture much more interesting after his performance at UFC Fight Night 234.

Ankalaev (19-1-1 MMA, 10-1-1 UFC) had frustrating results in his last two walks to the cage, but found relief in his second meeting against Johnny Walker. The Russian made a statement by scoring a vicious knockout of Walker (21-8 MMA, 7-5 UFC) at 2:42 of Round 2 in the main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Walker wasted little time unleashing flashy, unorthodox techniques; a spinning back kick, soon followed by a question mark kick, and then a hook kick was offered. As usual, Ankalaev remained calm within his space and waited for opportunities to work his offense.

A hard warning was issued to Ankalaev after a kick went south, causing the fight to pause, and resurfacing memories of the no contest from UFC 294. The fight continued, with Walker showing off some capoeira skills before the horn.

Heavy leg kicks were traded early in Round 2. Ankalaev stalked forward, putting the pressure on Walker, making him uncomfortable. Walker stepped in looking for a kick, but a counter right sent him crashing to the canvas against the cage. Ankalaev followed up with one more right hand that appeared to severely damage Walker’s nose. The fight was immediately stopped as Walker covered his face.

The score has been settled 😤 Magomed Ankalaev puts an end to this one with a second round KO! #UFCVegas84 pic.twitter.com/Z2fnsp3N4i — UFC (@ufc) January 14, 2024

Ankalaev scored another victory, having not experienced defeat since 2018. Although his last two walks to the cage resulted in a split draw and a no contest, Ankalaev has firmly placed himself in consideration for a shot at the light heavyweight crown, currently held by Alex Pereira.

“The most important thing is that I’m ready to fight for the title,” Ankalaev said through an interpreter during his post-fight interview. “I have 10 victories in a row. It’s been a long time, I’m worth it, give me that fight for the title now.”

The light heavyweight title picture is becoming crowded. Former champ Jamahal Hill was in attendance to watch Ankalaev’s victory. Hill vacated the title after an injury and believes when healthy, his return fight will be for the title.

Walker takes his first defeat since February 2022, which came by knockout against the aforementioned Hill. He rebounded nicely with a trio of wins, but will need to regroup after Ankalaev halted his momentum.

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 234 results include:

Magomed Ankalaev def. Johnny Walker via knockout (punches) – Round 2, 2:42

Jim Miller def. Gabriel Benitez via submission (face crank) – Round 3, 3:25

Mario Bautista def. Ricky Simon via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Brunno Ferreira def. Phil Hawes via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 4:55

Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Andrei Arlovski via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preston Parsons def. Matthew Semelsberger via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Marcus McGhee def. Gaston Bolanos via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 3:29

Farid Basharat def. Taylor Lapilus via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jean Silva def. Westin Wilson via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:12

Nikolas Motta def. Tom Nolan via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 1:03

Joshua Van def. Felipe Bunes via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 4:31

