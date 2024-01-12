UFC Fight Night 234 faceoff highlights and photo gallery: Walker gets goofy with Ankalaev

LAS VEGAS – The UFC Fight Night 234 fight card now is official following Friday’s official weigh-in session, after which the athletes faced off.

Saturday’s card, which takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, is headlined by light heavyweights. It streams on ESPN+.

Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1 MMA, 9-1-1 UFC) fights in the 205-pound main event against fellow contender Johnny Walker (21-7 MMA, 7-4 UFC). In the co-feature, Manel Kape (19-6 MMA, 4-2 UFC) takes on Matheus Nicolau (19-4-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) in key flyweight fight.

Check out the faceoffs highlights in the video above, and a link to the photo gallery from Friday’s happenings below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 234.

Joshua Van- ufc fight night 234 official weigh in

Felipe Bunes - ufc fight night 234 official weigh in

UFC Fight Night 234 - Van vs. Bunes

Tom Nolan- ufc fight night 234 official weigh in

Nikolas Motta - ufc fight night 234 weigh in

UFC Fight Night 234 - Motta vs Nolan

Jean Silva - ufc fight night 230 weigh in

Westin Wilson- ufc fight night 234 official weigh in

UFC Fight Night 234 - Wilson vs. Silva

Taylor Lapilus- ufc fight night 234 official weigh in

Farid Basharat- ufc fight night 234 official weigh in

UFC Fight Night 234 - Basharat vs Lapilus

Gaston Bolanos.- ufc fight night 234 official weigh in

Marcus Mcghee.- ufc fight night 234 official weigh in

UFC Fight Night 234 - McGhee vs Bolanos

Preston Parsons- ufc fight night 234 official weigh in

Matthew Semelsberger- ufc fight night 234 official weigh in

UFC Fight Night 234 - Semelsberger vs. Parsons

Waldo Cortes-Acosta - ufc fight night 234 weigh in

Andrei Arlovski - ufc fight night 234 weigh in

UFC Fight Night 234 - Arlovski vs Cortes-Acosta

Brunno Ferreira- ufc fight night 234 official weigh in

Phil Hawes- ufc fight night 234 official weigh in

UFC Fight Night 234 - Hawes vs Ferreira

Mario Bautista- ufc fight night 234 official weigh in

Ricky Simon- ufc fight night 234 official weigh in

UFC Fight Night 234 - Simon vs Bautista

Gabriel Benitez- ufc fight night 234 official weigh in

Jim Miller - ufc fight night 234 weigh in

UFC Fight Night 234 - Miller vs. Benitez

Manel Kape - ufc fight night 234 weigh in

Manel Kape, UFC Fight Night 234 video

Manel Kape

Matheus Nicolau. - ufc fight night 234 weigh in

UFC Fight Night 234 - Nicolau vs. Kape

Magomed Ankalaev. - ufc fight night 234 weigh in

Johnny Walker. - ufc fight night 234 weigh in

UFC Fight Night 234 - Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker faceoff

UFC Fight Night 234 - Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker faceoff 1

UFC Fight Night 234 - Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker faceoff 2

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie