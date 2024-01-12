UFC Fight Night 234 faceoff highlights and photo gallery: Walker gets goofy with Ankalaev
LAS VEGAS – The UFC Fight Night 234 fight card now is official following Friday’s official weigh-in session, after which the athletes faced off.
Saturday’s card, which takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, is headlined by light heavyweights. It streams on ESPN+.
Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1 MMA, 9-1-1 UFC) fights in the 205-pound main event against fellow contender Johnny Walker (21-7 MMA, 7-4 UFC). In the co-feature, Manel Kape (19-6 MMA, 4-2 UFC) takes on Matheus Nicolau (19-4-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) in key flyweight fight.
Check out the faceoffs highlights in the video above, and a link to the photo gallery from Friday’s happenings below.
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 234.
Joshua Van- ufc fight night 234 official weigh in
Felipe Bunes - ufc fight night 234 official weigh in
UFC Fight Night 234 - Van vs. Bunes
Tom Nolan- ufc fight night 234 official weigh in
Nikolas Motta - ufc fight night 234 weigh in
UFC Fight Night 234 - Motta vs Nolan
Jean Silva - ufc fight night 230 weigh in
Westin Wilson- ufc fight night 234 official weigh in
UFC Fight Night 234 - Wilson vs. Silva
Taylor Lapilus- ufc fight night 234 official weigh in
Farid Basharat- ufc fight night 234 official weigh in
UFC Fight Night 234 - Basharat vs Lapilus
Gaston Bolanos.- ufc fight night 234 official weigh in
Marcus Mcghee.- ufc fight night 234 official weigh in
UFC Fight Night 234 - McGhee vs Bolanos
Preston Parsons- ufc fight night 234 official weigh in
Matthew Semelsberger- ufc fight night 234 official weigh in
UFC Fight Night 234 - Semelsberger vs. Parsons
Waldo Cortes-Acosta - ufc fight night 234 weigh in
Andrei Arlovski - ufc fight night 234 weigh in
UFC Fight Night 234 - Arlovski vs Cortes-Acosta
Brunno Ferreira- ufc fight night 234 official weigh in
Phil Hawes- ufc fight night 234 official weigh in
UFC Fight Night 234 - Hawes vs Ferreira
Mario Bautista- ufc fight night 234 official weigh in
Ricky Simon- ufc fight night 234 official weigh in
UFC Fight Night 234 - Simon vs Bautista
Gabriel Benitez- ufc fight night 234 official weigh in
Jim Miller - ufc fight night 234 weigh in
UFC Fight Night 234 - Miller vs. Benitez
Manel Kape - ufc fight night 234 weigh in
Manel Kape, UFC Fight Night 234 video
Manel Kape
Matheus Nicolau. - ufc fight night 234 weigh in
UFC Fight Night 234 - Nicolau vs. Kape
Magomed Ankalaev. - ufc fight night 234 weigh in
Johnny Walker. - ufc fight night 234 weigh in
UFC Fight Night 234 - Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker faceoff
UFC Fight Night 234 - Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker faceoff 1
UFC Fight Night 234 - Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker faceoff 2
