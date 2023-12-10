UFC Fight Night 233 play-by-play and live results

LAS VEGAS – UFC Fight Night 233 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results.

UFC Fight Night 233 takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.

In the main event, Song Yadong (20-7-1 MMA, 9-2-1 UFC) takes on Chris Gutierrez (20-4-2 MMA, 8-2-1 UFC) in a bantamweight clash. In the light heavyweight co-feature, former title challenger Anthony Smith (37-18 MMA, 12-8 UFC) meets Khalil Rountree (12-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC).

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results. You also can get behind-the-scenes coverage and other event notes from on-site reporter Ken Hathaway (@1khathaway) on X.

Enjoy the fights, everyone.

Talita Alencar vs. Rayanne Amanda

Round 1 – Two UFC newcomers get us started here. Amanda comes out aggressive. Alencar looks a bit uncomfortable on the feet, which isn’t totally surprising considering she’s an IBJJF champion who is still young in the MMA game. Amanda lands another good combination. Alencar ties her up in the clinch and lands a hard knee on the break. Alencar throws a kick and Amanda catches it. They exchange. Alencar whiffs on a punch and Amanda pops her. Alencar’s striking accuracy is low right now. Amanda is having a field day with counters. Alencar is bleeding from both cheeks. Alencar tries clinching and eats a pair of punches. They’re getting wild. Both fighters are slinging leather. The speed is there but I’m not sure the knockout power is. The horn sounds. 10-9 Amanda.

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Alencar (4-0-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Amanda (14-6 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Carlos Hernandez vs. Tatsuro Taira

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Hernandez (9-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Taira (14-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Stephanie Egger vs. Luana Santos

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Egger (8-4 MMA, 3-3 UFC), Santos (6-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC)

Division: Women’s bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Melquizael Costa vs. Steve Garcia

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Costa (14-5 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Garcia (20-6 MMA, 3-2 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Sung Hyun Park vs. Shannon Ross

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Park (8-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Ross (13-8 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Kevin Jousset vs. Song Kenan

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Jousset (9-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Kenan (21-7 MMA, 5-3 UFC)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Andre Muniz vs. Junyong Park

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Muniz (23-6 MMA, 5-2 UFC), Park (17-5 MMA, 7-2 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Tim Elliott vs. Su Mudaerji

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Mudaerji (16-5 MMA, 3-2 UFC), Nascimento (20-6 MMA, 2-1 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Haqparast (15-5 MMA, 7-4 UFC), Mullarkey (17-6 MMA, 5-4 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Khalil Rountree vs. Anthony Smith

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Rountree (12-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC), Smith (37-18 MMA, 12-8 UFC)

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez

Round 1 –

Result:

Recap:

Photos:

Records: Yadong (20-7-1 MMA, 9-2-1 UFC), Gutierrez (20-4-2 MMA, 8-2-1 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Judging:

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie