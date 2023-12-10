UFC Fight Night 233 play-by-play and live results
LAS VEGAS – UFC Fight Night 233 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results.
UFC Fight Night 233 takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.
In the main event, Song Yadong (20-7-1 MMA, 9-2-1 UFC) takes on Chris Gutierrez (20-4-2 MMA, 8-2-1 UFC) in a bantamweight clash. In the light heavyweight co-feature, former title challenger Anthony Smith (37-18 MMA, 12-8 UFC) meets Khalil Rountree (12-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC).
Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results. You also can get behind-the-scenes coverage and other event notes from on-site reporter Ken Hathaway (@1khathaway) on X.
Enjoy the fights, everyone.
Talita Alencar vs. Rayanne Amanda
Round 1 – Two UFC newcomers get us started here. Amanda comes out aggressive. Alencar looks a bit uncomfortable on the feet, which isn’t totally surprising considering she’s an IBJJF champion who is still young in the MMA game. Amanda lands another good combination. Alencar ties her up in the clinch and lands a hard knee on the break. Alencar throws a kick and Amanda catches it. They exchange. Alencar whiffs on a punch and Amanda pops her. Alencar’s striking accuracy is low right now. Amanda is having a field day with counters. Alencar is bleeding from both cheeks. Alencar tries clinching and eats a pair of punches. They’re getting wild. Both fighters are slinging leather. The speed is there but I’m not sure the knockout power is. The horn sounds. 10-9 Amanda.
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Alencar (4-0-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Amanda (14-6 MMA, 0-0 UFC)
Division: Women’s strawweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Carlos Hernandez vs. Tatsuro Taira
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Hernandez (9-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Taira (14-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC)
Division: Flyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Stephanie Egger vs. Luana Santos
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Egger (8-4 MMA, 3-3 UFC), Santos (6-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC)
Division: Women’s bantamweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Melquizael Costa vs. Steve Garcia
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Costa (14-5 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Garcia (20-6 MMA, 3-2 UFC)
Division: Featherweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Sung Hyun Park vs. Shannon Ross
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Park (8-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Ross (13-8 MMA, 0-2 UFC)
Division: Flyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Kevin Jousset vs. Song Kenan
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Jousset (9-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Kenan (21-7 MMA, 5-3 UFC)
Division: Welterweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Andre Muniz vs. Junyong Park
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Muniz (23-6 MMA, 5-2 UFC), Park (17-5 MMA, 7-2 UFC)
Division: Middleweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Tim Elliott vs. Su Mudaerji
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Mudaerji (16-5 MMA, 3-2 UFC), Nascimento (20-6 MMA, 2-1 UFC)
Division: Flyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jamie Mullarkey
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Haqparast (15-5 MMA, 7-4 UFC), Mullarkey (17-6 MMA, 5-4 UFC)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Khalil Rountree vs. Anthony Smith
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Rountree (12-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC), Smith (37-18 MMA, 12-8 UFC)
Division: Light heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging:
Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez
Round 1 –
Result:
Recap:
Photos:
Records: Yadong (20-7-1 MMA, 9-2-1 UFC), Gutierrez (20-4-2 MMA, 8-2-1 UFC)
Division: Bantamweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Judging: