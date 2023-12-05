UFC Fight Night 233 loses Daniel Marcos vs. Carlos Vera

UFC Fight Night 233 is down a fight.

The bantamweight bout between Daniel Marcos and Carlos Vera has been scrapped from Saturday’s event in Las Vegas.

Travel issues to Marcos (15-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) are to blame for the cancellation. No replacement will be sought for Vera (11-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC), who took his UFC debut assignment on a few days’ notice.

Two people with knowledge of the cancellation recently informed MMA Junkie of it but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Marcos, 30, has hit a streak of bad luck after an impressive start to his UFC tenure. Following back-to-back wins over Saimon Oliveira and Davey Grant, Marcos has encountered three straight cancellations including one on weigh-in day when opponent Victor Hugo missed weight.

Vera, 36, has competed in MMA for over a decade with the dream of one day getting to the UFC. A member of “The Ultimate Fighter 31,” Vera was part of Team McGregor. He was eliminated by eventual season winner Brad Katona. Vera’s manager Brian Butler, of Sucker Punch Entertainment, posted a video of him breaking the news of his signing.

With the change, the UFC Fight Night 233 lineup now includes:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez

Khalil Rountree vs. Anthony Smith

Tim Elliott vs. Su Mudaerji

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Andre Muniz vs. Junyong Park

Kevin Jousset vs. Song Kenan

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Sung Hyun Park vs. Shannon Ross

Melquizael Costa vs. Steve Garcia

Stephanie Egger vs. Luana Santos

Carlos Hernandez vs. Tatsuro Taira

Talita Alencar vs. Rayanne Amanda

