UFC Fight Night 232 winner Ailin Perez, Joselyne Edwards give differing accounts of UFC PI scuffle

LAS VEGAS – Prior to UFC Fight Night 232 on Saturday, Ailin Perez was allegedly involved in a scuffle with Joselyne Edwards.

Perez (9-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC) defeated Lucie Pudilova by unanimous decision in their bantamweight bout at the UFC Apex to close out an eventful week for the Brazilian.

Although she didn’t mention Edwards’ name, Perez claimed she was jumped by her fellow fighter at the UFC Performance Institute during fight week.

“Pretty much I’m someone just like everyone else,” Perez told MMA Junkie and other reporters through an interpreter at the UFC Fight Night 232 post-fight news conference. “I don’t have a problem personally with anyone. What I did was I stated my opinion online about the fight. I didn’t disrespect anyone, I didn’t talk about about anyone.

“But this irrelevant lady came up to me after I was opinionated about one of her fights, just talking about the performance that she did. And she came to assault me. She did assault me with the intention to make me pull out of my fight, but I’m sorry, she did not achieve it. I won and fought regardless of the assault that took place.”

Perez also claimed that it was her coach who peeled Edwards off her, thanking him for saving her fight against Pudilova.

“I want to thank my coach, who was there at the time of the assault because if it wasn’t for him, I would have had much worse injuries because he was able to take her off me when she was assaulting me,” Perez said. “And the fight probably would have been off if it wasn’t for my coach, who saved me.”

In a statement provided to MMA Mania, Edwards had a different side to the story. The Panamanian fighter claims it was Perez’s coach who instigated the physical fight.

“While we were fighting, her coach attacked me from behind,” Edwards said. “He was strangling me, so that Ailin would hit me. Her coach attacked me. I practically had to fight two of them. He did not protect anyone, he started the fight.

“He was the one who heated things so that the fight would take place, and then he attacked me and was strangling me. Later, when they had already separated me from Ailin, he was still strangling me and did not want to let me go. He never separated the fight, he attacked me while she attacked me.”

A third witness, notable MMA manager Alex Davis, told MMA Mania a detail that was left out by both sides.

“I was sitting on the large octagon inside of the PI looking at my phone when I heard yelling to my right,” Davis said. “When I approached the cage, I saw Ailin and her coach on top of Joselyn, so jumped in to break up the fight. When I went to help out and saw the male coach choking Joselyn with a rear-naked choke, and it was very deep – he was cranking on the choke.

“If the choke was held on for much longer, it would have been a terrible scene. I’m not sure if she was fully unconscious, but she was close. When I got the coach off of Joselyne, the coach was ranting and yelling, trying to continue to fight. I was trying to calm Joselyne down because she thought she was still fighting.”

Davis took to X to reveal that he was confronted by Perez’s coach after sharing his account of the story.

This is the truth from the point that I was involved. I just ran into Javier Oyarzabal at the event hotel. This guy confronted me with his group of friends trying to call me a liar, trying to scare me! You are a coward, you have no business being among us! I am told old to be… — Alex Davis (@Alexdavismma) November 19, 2023

This is the truth from the point that I was involved. I just ran into Javier Oyarzabal at the event hotel. This guy confronted me with his group of friends trying to call me a liar, trying to scare me! You are a coward, you have no business being among us! I am told old to be fighting scumbags in hotel hallways! But fck you you asshole!!

UFC Fight Night 232 - Johnson vs Estevam

UFC Fight Night: Johnson v Estevam

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Rafael Estevam of Brazil kicks Charles Johnson in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Rafael Estevam of Brazil kicks Charles Johnson in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Johnson v Estevam

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Charles Johnson punches Rafael Estevam of Brazil in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Charles Johnson punches Rafael Estevam of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

ufc fight night 232 - Rafael Estevam post fight interview

UFC Fight Night 232 - Ogden vs Motta

UFC Fight Night: Ogden v Motta

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Nikolas Motta of Brazil punches Trey Ogden in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Nikolas Motta of Brazil punches Trey Ogden in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Ogden v Motta

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Trey Ogden punches Nikolas Motta of Brazil in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Trey Ogden punches Nikolas Motta of Brazil in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night 232 - Trey Ogden post-fight interview

UFC Fight Night 232 - Pudilova vs Perez

UFC Fight Night: Pudilova v Perez

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Lucie Pudilova of the Czech Republic kicks Ailin Perez…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Lucie Pudilova of the Czech Republic kicks Ailin Perez of Argentina in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Pudilova v Perez

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Ailin Perez of Argentina punches Lucie Pudilova of the…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Ailin Perez of Argentina punches Lucie Pudilova of the Czech Republic in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night 232 - Ailin Perez post-fight interview

UFC Fight Night 232 - Ailin Perez post-fight interview 2

UFC Fight Night 232 - Ailin Perez post-fight interview 1

UFC Fight Night 232 - Saragih vs Alexander

UFC Fight Night: Saragih v Alexander

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Lucas Alexander of Brazil punches Jeka Saragih of Indonesia…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Lucas Alexander of Brazil punches Jeka Saragih of Indonesia in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Saragih v Alexander

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Jeka Saragih of Indonesia battles Lucas Alexander of Brazil…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Jeka Saragih of Indonesia battles Lucas Alexander of Brazil in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night 232 - Jeka Saragih post-fight interview

UFC Fight Night 232 - Parkin vs Machado

UFC Fight Night: Parkin v Machado

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Caio Machado of Brazil kicks Mick Parkin of England…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Caio Machado of Brazil kicks Mick Parkin of England in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Parkin v Machado

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Mick Parkin of England punches Caio Machado of Brazil…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Mick Parkin of England punches Caio Machado of Brazil in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night 232 - Mick Parkin post-fight interview

Mick Parkin

UFC Fight Night 232 - Duncan vs Tiuliulin

UFC Fight Night: Duncan v Tiuliulin

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Denis Tiuliulin of Russia punches Christian Leroy Duncan of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Denis Tiuliulin of Russia punches Christian Leroy Duncan of England in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Duncan v Tiuliulin

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Christian Leroy Duncan of England punches Denis Tiuliulin of…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Christian Leroy Duncan of England punches Denis Tiuliulin of Russia in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night 232 - Christian Leroy Duncan post-fight interview

UFC Fight Night 232 - Anheliger vs Johnson

UFC Fight Night: Anheliger v Johnson

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Chad Anheliger of Canada punches Jose Johnson in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Chad Anheliger of Canada punches Jose Johnson in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Anheliger v Johnson

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Jose Johnson kicks Chad Anheliger of Canada in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Jose Johnson kicks Chad Anheliger of Canada in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night 232 - Jose Johnson post-fight interview

UFC Fight Night 232 - Jose Johnson post-fight interview

UFC Fight Night 232 - Pearce vs Brito

UFC Fight Night: Pearce v Brito

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Joanderson Brito of Brazil punches Jonathan Pearce in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Joanderson Brito of Brazil punches Jonathan Pearce in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Pearce v Brito

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Jonathan Pearce kicks Joanderson Brito of Brazil in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Jonathan Pearce kicks Joanderson Brito of Brazil in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night 232 - Joanderson Brito post-fight interview 1

UFC Fight Night 232 - Joanderson Brito post-fight interview

Joanderson Brito

UFC Fight Night 232 - Medic vs Orolbai

UFC Fight Night: Medic v Orolbai

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Uros Medic of Serbia kicks Myktybek Orolbai of Kyrgyzstan…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Uros Medic of Serbia kicks Myktybek Orolbai of Kyrgyzstan in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Medic v Orolbai

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Myktybek Orolbai of Kyrgyzstan battles Uros Medic of Serbia…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Myktybek Orolbai of Kyrgyzstan battles Uros Medic of Serbia in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night 232 - Myktybek Orolbai post-fight interview

UFC Fight Night 232 - Pinheiro vs Ribas

UFC Fight Night: Pinheiro v Ribas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Amanda Ribas of Brazil punches Luana Pinheiro of Brazil…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Amanda Ribas of Brazil punches Luana Pinheiro of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Pinheiro v Ribas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Luana Pinheiro of Brazil punches Amanda Ribas of Brazil…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Luana Pinheiro of Brazil punches Amanda Ribas of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night 232 - Amanda Ribas post-fight interview

UFC Fight Night 232 - Talbott vs Aguirre

UFC Fight Night: Talbott v Aguirre

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Nick Aguirre punches Payton Talbott in a bantamweight fight…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Nick Aguirre punches Payton Talbott in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Talbott v Aguirre

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Payton Talbott punches Nick Aguirre in a bantamweight fight…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Payton Talbott punches Nick Aguirre in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night 232 - Payton Talbott post-fight interview

Payton Talbott

UFC Fight Night 232 - Hooper vs Leavitt

UFC Fight Night: Hooper v Leavitt

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Chase Hooper punches Jordan Leavitt in a lightweight fight…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Chase Hooper punches Jordan Leavitt in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Hooper v Leavitt

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Jordan Leavitt grapples Chase Hooper in a lightweight fight…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Jordan Leavitt grapples Chase Hooper in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night 232 - Chase Hooper post-fight Interview

UFC Fight Night 232 - Morales vs Matthews

UFC Fight Night: Morales v Matthews

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Michael Morales of Ecuador punches Jake Matthews of Australia…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Michael Morales of Ecuador punches Jake Matthews of Australia in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Morales v Matthews

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Jake Matthews of Australia punches Michael Morales of Ecuador…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Jake Matthews of Australia punches Michael Morales of Ecuador in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night 232 - Michael Morales post-fight interview

UFC Fight Night 232 - Main event faceoff

Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig

UFC Fight Night: Allen v Craig

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Paul Craig of Scotland punches Brendan Allen in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Paul Craig of Scotland punches Brendan Allen in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night: Allen v Craig

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Brendan Allen punches Paul Craig of Scotland in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Brendan Allen punches Paul Craig of Scotland in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Fight Night 232 - Brendan Allen post-fight interview

brendan-allen-ufc-fight-night-232-getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Brendan Allen punches Paul Craig of Scotland in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Brendan Allen punches Paul Craig of Scotland in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

brendan-allen-paul-craig-ufc-fight-night-232-getty

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Brendan Allen punches Paul Craig of Scotland in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Brendan Allen punches Paul Craig of Scotland in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

brendan-allen-ufc-fight-night-232-getty-1

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Brendan Allen punches Paul Craig of Scotland in a…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Brendan Allen punches Paul Craig of Scotland in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

