UFC Fight Night 232 weigh-in results, live video stream (noon ET)

MMA Junkie Staff
·1 min read

https://youtube.com/live/CedojRc1Kfc

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC Fight Night 232 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

The weigh-ins take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which streams on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in are Brendan Allen (22-5 MMA, 10-2 UFC) and Paul Craig (17-6-1 MMA, 9-6-1 UFC), who meet in the middleweight main event, and welterweights Jake Matthews (19-6 MMA, 12-6 UFC) and Michael Morales (15-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC), who fight in the co-feature.

The full UFC Fight Night 232 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

  • Brendan Allen () vs. Paul Craig ()

  • Jake Matthews () vs. Michael Morales ()

  • Chase Hooper () vs. Jordan Leavitt ()

  • Nick Aguirre () vs. Payton Talbott ()

  • Luana Pinheiro () vs. Amanda Ribas ()

  • Uros Medic () vs. Jonny Parsons ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 2 p.m. ET)

  • Joanderson Brito () vs. Jonathan Pearce ()

  • Chad Anheliger () vs. Jose Johnson ()

  • Cesar Almeida () vs. Christian Duncan ()

  • Caio Machado () vs. Mick Parkin ()

  • Lucas Alexander () vs. Jeka Saragih ()

  • Ailin Perez () vs. Lucie Pudilova ()

  • Nikolas Motta () vs. Trey Ogden ()

  • Rafael Estevam () vs. Charles Johnson ()

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie