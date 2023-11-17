UFC Fight Night 232 weigh-in results, live video stream (noon ET)

https://youtube.com/live/CedojRc1Kfc

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC Fight Night 232 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

The weigh-ins take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which streams on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in are Brendan Allen (22-5 MMA, 10-2 UFC) and Paul Craig (17-6-1 MMA, 9-6-1 UFC), who meet in the middleweight main event, and welterweights Jake Matthews (19-6 MMA, 12-6 UFC) and Michael Morales (15-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC), who fight in the co-feature.

The full UFC Fight Night 232 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

Brendan Allen () vs. Paul Craig ()

Jake Matthews () vs. Michael Morales ()

Chase Hooper () vs. Jordan Leavitt ()

Nick Aguirre () vs. Payton Talbott ()

Luana Pinheiro () vs. Amanda Ribas ()

Uros Medic () vs. Jonny Parsons ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 2 p.m. ET)

Joanderson Brito () vs. Jonathan Pearce ()

Chad Anheliger () vs. Jose Johnson ()

Cesar Almeida () vs. Christian Duncan ()

Caio Machado () vs. Mick Parkin ()

Lucas Alexander () vs. Jeka Saragih ()

Ailin Perez () vs. Lucie Pudilova ()

Nikolas Motta () vs. Trey Ogden ()

Rafael Estevam () vs. Charles Johnson ()

