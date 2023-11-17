UFC Fight Night 232 video: Brendan Allen, Paul Craig on weight for main event

LAS VEGAS – The UFC Fight Night 232 main event is official after Brendan Allen and Paul Craig made weight on Friday for their middleweight bout.

Allen (22-5 MMA, 10-2 UFC) and Craig (17-6-1 MMA, 9-6-1 UFC) will battle to take the next step toward title contention when they meet in five-round headliner on Saturday at the UFC Apex, which streams on ESPN+.

Before getting into the octagon, though, they had to take care of business on the scale. Both men did just that, with Allen weighing in at 186 pounds, while Craig, who is making his second divisional appearance since moving down from light heavyweight, registered at 186 pounds, as well.

Check out the video above to see Allen and Craig weigh in ahead of UFC Fight Night 232.

