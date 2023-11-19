UFC Fight Night 232 bonuses: Four finishers rack up $50,000 in Las Vegas

The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including rewards for a few devastating finishes.

After UFC Fight Night 232, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Check out the winners below.

'Performance of the Night': Jeka Saragih

'Performance of the Night': Joanderson Brito

'Performance of the Night': Amanda Ribas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Amanda Ribas of Brazil punches Luana Pinheiro of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Amanda Ribas returned to strawweight after a stint at 125 pounds to take on a former housemate. While Ribas and Luana Pinheiro may have spent some time together under the same roof, they put on a firefight at the UFC Apex. Pinheiro had the upper hand early, but Ribas adjusted and shifted the momentum in her favor up until the moment she put together the finishing sequence in the third round. Ribas takes home her second bonus for her performance in her first fight at 115 pounds since 2021.

'Performance of the Night': Brendan Allen

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 18: (R-L) Brendan Allen punches Paul Craig of Scotland in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Brendan Allen made a statement in his second UFC main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The rising middleweight turned in a dominant performance against Paul Craig, finding a rear-naked choke submission to finish the fight in Round 3. Allen makes it six straight, and has his eyes set on a No. 1 contender fight. He also takes home the third $50,00 bonus of his 13-fight UFC career.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie