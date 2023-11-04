UFC Fight Night 231 video: Eduarda Moura batters Montserrat Conejo for TKO after big weight miss

Eduarda Moura missed weight by a large margin for her octagon debut at UFC Fight Night 231, but she somewhat made up for it with a dominant performance.

Moura (10-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) showed why she was unbeaten coming into her first promotional appearance when she overwhelmed Montserrat Conejo (10-4 MMA, 1-3 UFC) on the feet and on the ground en route to a TKO stoppage at the 2:14 mark of Round 2 in the catchweight bout, which took place at Ginasio Do Ibirapuera in Brazil.

Check out the replay of the finish below (via X):

What a debut for Eduarda Moura 👏 #UFCSP pic.twitter.com/Zwv43uOrxe — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 4, 2023

Although the performance was one-sided, Moura missed weight by 3.5 pounds, which cost her 30 percent of her purse. Her joy overcame that hiccup, however, and afterward she made a stern callout of Diane Belbita.

“This is exactly what we trained to do. Thankfully we were able to get this done,” Moura told Michael Bisping through an interpreter during her post-fight interview. “I want to fight Belbita. I’m going to teach her to bark like a dog.”

Up-to-the-minute UFC Fight Night 231 results include:

Eduarda Moura def. Montserrat Conejo via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 2:14

Marc Diakiese def. Kaue Fernandes via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

