UFC Fight Night 230 play-by-play and live results

LAS VEGAS – UFC Fight Night 230 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results.

UFC Fight Night 230 takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.

In the main event, Sodiq Yusuff (13-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC) takes on fellow featherweight contender Edson Barboza (23-11 MMA, 17-11 UFC). In the co-feature, Viviane Araujo (11-5 MMA, 5-4 UFC) meets Jennifer Maia (21-9-1 MMA, 6-5 UFC) in a women’s flyweight bout.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results beginning at approximately 4 p.m. ET for the prelims and 7 p.m. ET for the main card on ESPN+. You also can get behind-the-scenes coverage and other event notes from on-site reporter Ken Hathaway (@kenshathaway ) on Twitter.

Emily Ducote vs. Ashley Yoder

Records: Emily Ducote (12-8 MMA, 1-2 UFC), Ashley Yoder (8-8 MMA, 3-7 UFC)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Heili Alateng vs. Chris Gutierrez

Records: Heili Alateng (16-8-2 MMA, 4-1-1 UFC), Chris Gutierrez (19-4-2 MMA, 7-2-1 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Irina Alekseeva vs. Melissa Dixon

Records: Irina Alekseeva (5-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Melissa Dixon (5-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Women’s bantamweight

Brendon Marotte vs. Terrance McKinney

Records: Brendon Marotte (8-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Terrance McKinney (14-6 MMA, 4-3 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Tainara Lisboa vs. Ravena Oliveira

Records: Tainara Lisboa (6-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Ravena Oliveira (7-1-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Division: Women’s bantamweight

TJ Brown vs. Darren Elkins

Records: TJ Brown (17-10 MMA, 3-4 UFC), Darren Elkins (28-11 MMA, 17-10 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

Christian Rodriguez vs. Cameron Saaiman

Records: Christian Rodriguez (9-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Cameron Saaiman (9-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC)

Division: 140-pound catchweight (Rodriguez missed the bantamweight limit)

Michel Pereira vs. Andre Petroski

Records: Michel Pereira (28-11 MMA, 6-2 UFC), Andre Petroski (10-1 MMA, 5-0 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Jonathan Martinez vs. Adrian Yanez

Records: Jonathan Martinez (18-4 MMA, 9-3 UFC), Adrian Yanez (16-4 MMA, 5-1 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Viviane Araujo vs. Jennifer Maia

Records: Viviane Araujo (11-5 MMA, 5-4 UFC), Jennifer Maia (21-9-1 MMA, 6-5 UFC)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza

Records: Sodiq Yusuff (13-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC), Edson Barboza (23-11 MMA, 17-11 UFC)

Division: Featherweight

