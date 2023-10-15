UFC Fight Night 230 bonuses: Edson Barboza sets new record

The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including one that put someone in the record books.

After UFC Fight Night 230, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Las Vegas. Check out the winners below.

Performance of the Night: Michel Pereira

Michel Pereira def. Andre Petroski via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:06

Michel Pereira (29-11 MMA, 7-2 UFC) put himself on the middleweight radar right out of the gate with a quick first-round TKO of Andre Petroski (10-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC), who had yet to lose in the UFC. Pereira, who moved up to 185 pounds after years at welterweight, needed just 66 seconds to finish Petroski after nearly 17 months on the sidelines.

Performance of the Night: Jonathan Martinez

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 14: (R-L) Jonathan Martinez kicks Adrian Yanez in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Jonathan Martinez def. Adrian Yanez via TKO (leg kicks) – Round 2, 2:26

Jonathan Martinez (19-4 MMA, 10-3 UFC) had a plan against Adrian Yanez (16-5 MMA, 5-2 UFC), and that was to kick the legs. He did it over and over again until he finally chopped Yanez down one last time for a TKO. Martinez became just the second fighter in UFC history to have multiple finishes from leg kicks. He joins Satuday’s headliner, Edson Barboza, with that feat on their resumes.

Fight of the Night: Edson Barboza vs. Sodiq Yusuff

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 14: (L-R) Edson Barboza of Brazil and Sodiq Yusuff of Nigeria trade punches in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Edson Barboza def. Sodiq Yusuff via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-46, 48-46)

In what likely will go down as an all-time classic, Edson Barboza (24-11 MMA, 18-11 UFC) rallied from a rough opening couple minutes of his featherweight main event against Sodiq Yusuff (13-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC). Despite enduring a pair of 10-8 scores in that round, Barboza rallied and won the next four rounds for an upset unanimous decision win. His Fight of the Night bonus is his ninth in that category, which is the most in UFC history.

