UFC Fight Night 229 video: Joe Pyfer becomes first to submit Abdul Razak Alhassan

LAS VEGAS – Joe Pyfer continued the impressive start to his octagon career on Saturday when he submitted Abdul Razak Alhassan at UFC Fight Night 229.

After speaking extremely confidently about his chances of winning prior to the fight, Pyfer (12-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC) went into the cage and delivered. He went back-and-forth with Alhassan (12-6 MMA, 6-6 UFC) over the first two rounds, then in the final frame got the fight to the ground and choked his opponent out cold with an arm-triangle choke at the 2:05 mark of Round 3.

Check out the replay below of Pyfer’s finish in the middleweight bout, which took place at the UFC Apex (via X):

The result marked the first first time Alhassan had ever lost by submission, and Pyfer said the performance showed he’s on an upward trajectory in the promotion.

“I’m not surprised, baby,” Pyfer said in his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier. “I just knew I was better than this man everyone. I want a new contract. I’ve finished three of my fights and I have one left.”

