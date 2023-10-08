UFC Fight Night 229 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: Bobby Green, Drew Dober top card

LAS VEGAS – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 229 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $189,000.

The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.

UFC Fight Night 229 took place at the UFC Apex. The entire card streamed on ESPN+.

The full UFC Fight Night 229 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:

Bobby Green: $21,000

def. Grant Dawson: $6,000

Joe Pyfer: $4,000

def. Abdul Razak Alhassan: $11,000

Alex Morono: $16,000

Joaquin Buckley: $11,000

Drew Dober: $21,000

def. Ricky Glenn: $6,000

Bill Algeo: $6,000

def. Alexander Hernandez: $11,000

Karolina Kowalkiewicz: $16,000

def. Diana Belbita: $6,000

Nate Maness: $6,000

def. Mateus Mendonca: $4,000

Vanessa Demopoulos: $6,000

def. Kanako Murata: $4,000

Aori Qileng: $6,000

def. Johnny Munoz: $6,000

JJ Aldrich: $11,000

def. Montana De La Rosa: $11,000

Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2291 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,500; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $42,000 while title challengers get $32,000.

In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-30 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.

Full 2023 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:

Year-to-date total: $6,483,500

2022 total: $8,351,500

2021 total: $6,167,500

Program-to-date total: $21,072,500

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie